The company is expanding in South Carolina and will bring new employment opportunities by spring 2020

January 17, 2020 10:00 am EST

Greenville, SC (WOLO) – An independent bottler and retailer in Europe and North America is expanding its business and bringing 25 new jobs this spring.

Governor Henry McMaster announced that Refresco plans to open operations in Greenville County. The organizers say that more than 2 dozen career opportunities for South Carolinians will also be invested.

Refresco is a company that offers a wide range of services, from developing new tastes and flavors to packaging, storage and distribution. It is considered the largest independent bottler in the world.

The company, which was founded in 1999, says the expansion will help the company be located on Hood Road 1990 in Greer. Authorities say it will be easier for the company to keep up with current demand for manufacturing and packaging.

The organizers expect the expansion to be completed by the end of April this year.

Governor Henry McMaster commented the message saying:

“It’s a real reason to celebrate when a company that does business in South Carolina announces expansion and creates more job opportunities for people in the state. Refresco’s latest investment is a great asset to South Carolina, and we’re excited looking forward to helping them grow and thrive here for many years to come. “

To learn more about the company or to join the team, you can visit the link provided here: https://www.refresco.com/en/careers/endless-opportunities.

