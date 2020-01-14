advertisement

We continuously cover human trafficking arrests in Crawford County.

State police arrested James Jarrell and Jeffrey Kobel.

It was after a woman was caught stealing a car driving soldiers from men she said held her captive.

The arrests were made Friday at a house on Roberta Drive in the South Branch township of Crawford county.

Bob and Cathy Funkey are both heavily involved in spreading human trafficking and online predators. It goes hand in hand with the Moose Lodge and an organization called Safe Surfing.

“They are based in Virginia and in the funds we raise throughout the state in our Moose Lodge, we support the provision of super computers to the state police department so that they can track predators online. We we also have online kits that we lend to police and sheriff’s offices, ”said Bob.

Bob says the arrests in Crawford County show that work remains.

“Well, it’s shocking, it’s a bit surprising, but with the amount of human trafficking taking place in the state, it’s not entirely surprising. We don’t suspect, we don’t nothing to do with in our small town of 2,500 residents, anyone we know is involved in this, but you never know, ”said Bob.

Bob says that part of this work includes changes in state laws.

“Especially in Michigan and in the I-75 corridor, we have done research and found that we are one of the top two or three states in the country dealing with trafficking,” said Bob.

Bob added that law enforcement also needs a financial boost to combat human trafficking and online predators.

