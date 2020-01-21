advertisement

Calgary Municipal Building

Brendan Miller / Postmedia

The city council’s finance committee unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday to spend $ 30m on property tax deductions for businesses next year.

advertisement

Committee members voted 4-3 on Tuesday in favor of a tax relief program that would boost tax increases to 10 percent for non-residential properties in 2020.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi and councilors Druh Farrell, Evan Woolley and Sean Chu voted in favor; councilors Jyoti Gondek, Ward Sutherland and Jeromy Farkas were opposed. The plan must still pass a full council vote to move forward.

(Farkas change fails)

The main proposal to issue $ 30 million in discounts in 2020 has been carried out by a close vote.

Farrell yes

Gondek no

Sutherland no

Wool yes

Uh yes

Farkas no

Underneath yes

WARNING 4-3

NOTE: The Council must approve this move forward. #yyccc #yyc

– Meghan Potkins (@mpotkins) January 21, 2020

The deduction program is similar to previous tax relief programs made by the city over the past three years.

The deductions are intended to assist property owners and tenants who suffer major tax increases as a result of disruptions to Calgary’s property valuation system. High vacancy rates in the city center have suppressed property values, triggering an automatic reversal of the tax burden on off-premise commercial properties.

Under the city-neutral income tax assessment process, one value drop in one area has to be made by another.

Despite the council’s decision to rebalance the tax burden between businesses and homeowners last November, some retail properties in the city are still facing tax increases of up to 17 percent in 2020.

The city council has voted to spend more than $ 200m on the tax crisis since 2017, $ 174m of which has already been spent.

Related

More to come …

advertisement