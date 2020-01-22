advertisement

The Finance Committee of the Council voted in favor of bypassing citizen registration in 2021. Thursday, January 2, 2020. Brendan Miller / Postmedia

A proposal for the cancellation of citizen registration in 2021 was approved by the council’s finance committee on Tuesday, but not all council members are convinced that the transition to a two-year registration is wise.

If approved by a full council vote, the city’s return chief will study the effect of passing the annual census and report back with recommendations in 2022.

advertisement

Annual census data is used by the city to plan costs for infrastructure and utilities, including transit. Calgary school boards, post-secondary researchers, nonprofits and businesses also use the data, which is available for free on the city’s open data portal.

The city could save $ 800,000 in 2021 by not completing the census, but some council members say they are not opposed to doing it every two years instead of one year.

Related

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he is opposed to transferring to a two-year census, but said he reluctantly backs off to census in years that Statistics Canada is conducting federal census to prevent confusion.

The federal census takes place every five years, with the next one scheduled for 2021. Conducting a citizen census in the same year that the federal census in 2016 caused confusion, city officials say, resulting in a poorer response rate. Statistics Canada.

Nenshi said Calgary should continue its practice of an annual census – except for once every five years when the city can rely on federal data.

“I believe the annual registration makes a ton of sense,” Nenshi said. “We need good data. We need the data to plan our city, to think when making decisions about new communities. We need to know where and how people are living. “

The council is expected to make a final decision on the proposal at a meeting next month.

advertisement