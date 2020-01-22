advertisement

Maryland Basketball strained her muscles in Tuesday night’s comeback win over Northwestern in the second half. Can this achievement strengthen your confidence in the future?

Maryland basketball fans have seen this film before.

A sluggish, lazy first half that falls behind a team they shouldn’t have a problem against.

So far, Maryland (15: 4; 5: 3) has been without a win this season and had to change something at half-time to avoid a seasonal shock to Northwestern (6: 12; 1: 7).

And that’s exactly what they did.

The terps came out of the locker room to start the second half and had a new intensity. They were louder, crisper and more energetic than a tip, and that was evident in their game.

A quick threesome from Aaron Wiggins started for Maryland in the second half, and the second the ball shot through the net, it seemed to ignite a fire among the entire team. The players on the pitch were more talkative and the bench became a factor that energized the players.

These are the things that good teams have to do to win games in the Big Ten. Especially for a team like Maryland who hadn’t won a real street competition this season and were in need of some momentum outside of College Park. Winning on the go is key to team confidence, and one guy who currently lacks zero self-confidence for Maryland is Jalen Smith.

Stix becomes a grown man right before our eyes

The runner-up from Baltimore had the best game of his career on Tuesday evening and fell to a career high with 25 points and 21 points after half time, as well as eleven rebounds and two raids. He left the field with 7-13, checked the paint and drove Maryland to this comeback win.

His ability to hit the three at 39.5% this season has given his game a massive leap over the previous year. The pick-and-pop that he and Anthony Cowan Jr. operate has become a staple in Maryland’s offense, which is why the defense gathers its poison. The teams tend to focus on Cowan’s pace, which can pass any defender and effortlessly get into the basket. Smith leaves this open to three, and he’s capitalized on knocking out two threes in five of his last six games.

He also added four wild dunks and broke away from the free throw line on Tuesday night with a perfect 9/9.

If this is the sign of Smith, this team can go a long way. He is one of the main catalysts in Maryland and if he shoots and plays his part, this team is difficult to stop.

Another guy who emerged from a crisis is Aaron Wiggins.

After the January 10th defeat in Iowa, the second guard recovered his stroke and warded off three threes against Wisconsin and Purdue. Wiggins was hot again on Tuesday, bandaging 5 long balls against Northwestern.

All of this happened after head coach Mark Turgeon got him off the bench, hoping to take the pressure off him. He is a guy who must continue to attack the basket and shoot at a high level. Like Smith, Maryland plays at a high level when Wiggins is on.

After a shootout against Purdue last Saturday, the Maryland guards struggled to find their rhythm from the pitch against Northwestern. The trio of Cowan, Eric Ayala and Darryl Morsell shot in this game in combination 3:21 from the field. Although Cowan and Ayala both hit timely threesomes, one from Cowan to give Maryland the lead and one from Ayala to add cushion, these struggles cannot take place if this team wants to be successful.

The next encounter for the Terps is one of the biggest of the season as they travel to Bloomington on Sunday to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana (14-4, 4-3) already met Maryland this season, falling 75-59 in College Park on January 4. The Terps have shown that they are a completely different team far from their home stadium, but perhaps this first street win against Northwestern will trigger an upward trend for Maryland in games other than College Park.

