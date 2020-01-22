advertisement

Columbia police say they have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 22-year-old gunshot on Colleton Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Columbia police have reportedly arrested two people in connection with the death of a 22-year-old gunfire on Colleton Street on Tuesday. Police say the shootout took place at the Gable Oaks Apartment Complex on Colleton Street.

According to the Richland County coroner, Jaquan Ashford was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead in the hospital.

The Columbia Police arrested 20-year-old Marquise Randolph in connection with the shootout. According to police, Randolph is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Police say they also arrested 43-year-old Geraldine Manigault. Police say Manigault is faced with an accessory after the murder charge.

The police believe the shootout is an isolated drug-related case.

Both suspects are being held in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

