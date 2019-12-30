advertisement

DUBAI – Artillery fire has damaged a front-line mill near the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, forcing the World Food Program to suspend wheat mills destined for food aid to a starving population, the agency said Monday.

The government’s information minister, Moammar al-Eryani, said rival Houthi movement had carried out the bombing.

There are no comments from media Houthi.

advertisement

WFP grain stores in the Red Sea Mills have become a focal point of the conflict in Hodeidah, where the United Nations is trying to implement a ceasefire and withdrawal of troops agreed a year ago at the Stockholm peace talks.

“WFP wheat milling at Red Sea Mills near Hodeidah has been temporarily stopped after mills were hit by artillery fire on Thursday December 26th,” a WFP spokesman said.

The Red Sea mills lie at the forefront between the loyalist forces of the internationally recognized President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government and Iran-linked Houthi forces.

The war has hit Yemeni food supplies and millions of people are at risk of starvation in what aid agencies describe as one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

The stores were off limits for about six months and risked rot until the WFP negotiated access in late February and began clearing and grinding what had enough wheat to feed 3.7 million people in a month.

So far, over 2,500 tonnes have been collected in the flour and shipped, the spokesman said.

Yemen has been trapped in nearly five years of conflict since the Houthi movement ousted the Hadi government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, triggering an intervention in 2015 by a Saudi-led military coalition in an effort to restore its government.

A statement by a milling official carried out by the media office of the Giant Brigade, part of the Yemeni government forces, said the shelling put a hole in a grain silo, exposing it to the elements.

The United Nations has tried to resume political negotiations to end the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions to the brink of starvation.

One year from the Stockholm agreement, U.N.-brokered talks. between the warring parties in Hodeidah so far have failed to achieve a full troop withdrawal and ceasefire. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

advertisement