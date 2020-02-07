advertisement

Vans teams up with renowned designer Sandy Liang to create a collection not to be missed.

The collaboration ends on February 21 and includes five different shoe iterations and two sock colors in addition to clothing and accessories. The collection ranges from $ 14 to $ 199 and can be purchased online at Vans.com, sandyliang.info, and select Vans stores.

Vans x Sandy Liang Era sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To celebrate the collaboration, the brands are also hosting an exclusive retail pop-up shopping experience from The General by Vans in Brooklyn. From February 21 to March 15, fans can buy the Vans x Sandy Liang capsule and parts from Liang’s own clothing collection.

The new collection was inspired by Liang’s lifelong influences, including her hometown of Queens, her grandmother, and hand-me-downs that she received when she was young. For example, the pink velvet Old Skool with added chains channels the couch that she found in her studio apartment.

Vans x Sandy Liang Old Skool sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans x Sandy Liang socks in blush pink.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

“To be able to realize my ideas with such a legendary shoe and clothing collection is a dream come true,” said Sandy Liang. “This collection embodies the playful dreaminess of the 90s and the cruelty of downtown New York City.”

Another Old Skool silhouette in the collection pays homage to the Lower East Side. It’s made from black canvas uppers and exposed white stitching with custom Sandy Liang laces, outsoles with butterfly details, and custom stitching on the heels.

Vans x Sandy Liang Old Skool sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans x Sandy Liang socks in white.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans x Sandy Liang platform loafers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

In addition to a plateau slip-on covered with flaky leopard fabric, Liang has also provided a Vans sport sneaker with animal print made of canvas material to pay homage to her hometown of Bayside, New York. The tartan plaid, custom laces and checkerboard heel counter complete the look.

Vans x Sandy Liang sports shoe

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

