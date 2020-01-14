advertisement

media_play

The Morrison government announces an additional $ 50 million to charities in bushfire-affected areas

The Morrison government has announced another allocation of $ 2 billion from the Bushfire Recovery Fund. $ 50 million is expected to help charities help local communities immediately.

This funding package follows the announcement of a $ 75,000 grant offer to farmers affected by both bushfires and drought.

advertisement

The funding package includes $ 40 million for food vouchers to provide basic groceries such as electricity bills and gasoline, while $ 10 million will be used for financial advice.

The program also aims to boost the local economy as St. Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army, which will regulate the distribution of funds, have been instructed to partner with local businesses.

Picture: Getty

advertisement