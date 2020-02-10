advertisement

Peter Gleeson, moderator of Sky News, says that the “Greens-Labor Coalition” would stop mining in Queensland “tomorrow” if they “had their way”.

Mr. Gleeson said the leftists in politics have no concerns about “driving tens of thousands of people out of a job.”

“The closure of mining would do serious damage to cities like Rocky, Mackay and Gladstone, not to mention places like Collinsville and Clermont and Moranbah that would die overnight.”

Mr. Gleeson also said it would be “a refreshing alternation of doom and darkness” when new federal resource minister Keith Pitt “gets going” and deals with coal-fired power plants in the state.

“It is interesting that Keith Pitt supports more coal mining at a time when the Palaszczuk government… under Treasurer Jackie Trad died of coal mining.

“I find it refreshing that politicians have real talks about job creation and prosperity in this country, rather than the garbage that comes from the ‘watermelon coalition’.”

Picture: News Corp Australia

