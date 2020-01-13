advertisement

Many people weren’t thrilled when the College Football Playoff semi-finals included no coach film room channel as part of ESPN’s megacast presentation.

There was still a movie room with analysts Tom Luginbill, Louis Riddick, Emmanuel Acho, and Bobby Carpenter, and although they were all talented analysts, it wasn’t exactly the same thing as FBS head coaches hanging out and gathering collectively excited about different little things ,

Luckily for anyone who missed it, the traditional Coaches Film Room option will be back tonight for the championship game on ESPNU, with Mike Gundy (Oklahoma St.), Jeff Hafley (BC), Derek Mason (Vandy) and Gary Patterson (TCU) on board.

From ESPN:

For the sixth time in a row, ESPN will present the MegaCast presentation of the College Football Playoff Championship, which is presented by AT&T, at 8:00 p.m. in the Coaches Film Room on ESPNU. ET. Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Jeff Hafley (Boston College), Derek Mason (Vanderbilt) and Gary Patterson (TCU) will resolve all of the action from a trainer’s perspective when LSU # 1 battles Clemson # 3 in New Orleans Monday, 13th January. New in this year’s line-up is Coach’s Film Room Preview – a pregame show on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. moderated by Tom Luginbill with Gundy and Hafley.

This year’s Coaches Film Room will air at ESPN Studios in Charlotte, NC.

We’re just so glad it’s back.

