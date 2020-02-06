advertisement

Scott Banda, CEO of Federated Cooperatives Ltd, speaks to media and supporters in Carseland, AB south of Calgary on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Executive members of Federated Co-op Ltd. (FCL) are asking Calgary courts to approve an order to remove union barricades at one of the company’s Alberta southeast terminals.

The move is the latest development in the ongoing labor dispute between Unifor and workers at an FCL refinery in Regina. The tense dispute broke out in Alberta in late January, when Unifor members began choosing a fuel storage terminal in Carseland, about 65 miles southeast of Calgary, raising fencing to limit when vehicles could enter and exit. object.

If successful, the court order would allow police to restrict collectors from blocking entrances to the Carseland facility, which FCL CEO Scott Banda says would allow the wholesaler to resume fuel moving off the terminal. .

“In a labor dispute, everyone understands that there are two rights: he has the right to trade union peacefully and he has the right to operate the business, and what we have been denied is the ability to operate,” Banda said. , adding that he is “optimistic” the court will approve the order.

It is not known when a decision is expected.

Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor’s western regional director, says his union’s protest has been calm and legal. Picketers have been encouraging motorists to fuel elsewhere, but have allowed non-Co-op vehicles to enter the terminal. McGarrigle says the argument that Unifor is disrupting business is invalid because one purpose of work action is to disrupt operations.

“There is no court ruling that says what we are doing is illegal. From our point of view, we are preserving our rights granted by the Supreme Court of Canada to be involved in elections,” he said. “Disputed labor disputes cause economic damage to the parties. This is what is supposed to lead to a resolution. “

A united United We Roll truck passes in front of Unifor supporters at Federated Cooperatives Ltd terminal on a blockade in Carseland, AB south of Calgary on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

The labor dispute began when the FCL shut down more than 700 refinery workers in early December after they voted for a strike. Workers say they want to keep their retirement plan and that the FCL makes huge profits as it is unreasonable to cut pensions.

The two sides briefly returned to the negotiating table on Friday, with an offer Unifor said included $ 20m in pension savings.

If the barricades stay in Carseland and Regina, Banda said, there could be a power cut in some parts of the province. The FCL also imposed fuel restrictions, which went into effect Wednesday night, on the cuffs of 300 liters of diesel and 100 liters of gasoline.

The gang reiterated that the FCL will not return to negotiations while the barricades remain on its premises. Unifor, meanwhile, said they are ready to hold the election as long as it takes.

Protesters with United We Roll for Canada visited the Carseland terminal on Wednesday, refueling their vehicles and firing their horns on the trailers.

Interactions between closed workers and protesters were strained but remained peaceful, with some United We Roll members involved in verbal disagreement with constituents.

A united United We Roll truck passes in front of Unifor supporters at Federated Cooperatives Ltd terminal on a blockade in Carseland, AB south of Calgary, Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

McGarrigle claimed that Banda and FCL judged the support of United We Roll protesters and coordinated his media availability Wednesday with the group’s planned visit to Carseland terminal, though Banda denied that he had invited the truck’s motorcade referring to itself as ” pro- Canadian Energy. “

Tensions were also high in Regina on Wednesday, where police arrested and charged four men involved in a labor dispute at the oil refinery in that city.

Unifor said the men arrested were on a peaceful line to one of the refinery gates.

– With files from The Canadian Press

