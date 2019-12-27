advertisement

The Canadian National says crews responded to a train eviction in eastern British Columbia on Thursday.

The railway company said early reports suggest that 26 odd railroads along the route in the Fraser Fort-George region about 30 kilometers east of Mount Robson, near the Alberta border.

The train involved is part of the potash unit and no other goods or goods were on board, he said.

CN said it believes one or two cars were partially submerged in Moose Lake and company environmental experts are working with government officials to assess potential environmental impacts.

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railroads carrying dangerous goods were involved, the company said.

The cause of the leak is under investigation and the tracks are closed.

“CN would like to thank the first interviewees present at the scene and would also like to apologize for the inconvenience caused,” company spokesman Alexandre Boule said in a statement.

Moose Lake is located along a portion of the Yellowhead Highway that runs between Jasper National Park in Alberta and Mount Robson Provincial Mount in B.C. The leak site is about 30 miles northeast of Valemount, B.C.

Edmonton resident Donal O’Beirne said he was traveling along the highway Thursday morning when he stopped taking pictures of the site.

“At least one of the cars was in Moose Lake itself and there were a lot of overturned cars that spilled out and shafts broke everywhere,” he said.

The train had been “destroyed”, he said, but crews were already working to clear the site.

O’Beirne traveled as far as Halifax on a passenger train and said Moose Lake was one of the highlights of the trip.

“This particular point is one of the most beautiful spots you’ll ever see on the VIA Rail Road,” he said.

Employees of the British Columbia Ministry of Environment are monitoring the site, an email said.

As a responsible party, CN has contracted environmental crews to begin the cleanup, the ministry said.

The ministry said a car entered the lake and described potas on board as a common fertilizer.

