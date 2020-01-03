advertisement

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney lost practice again Thursday, placing his status for Sunday’s wild game in Philadelphia in doubt.

Clowney has struggled with a core muscle injury for much of the season, losing three games over a five-week period before returning to last Sunday’s regular-season finale against San Francisco. He is expected to have surgery after the season but has delayed it in hopes of continuing the game.

Head coach Pete Carroll seemed optimistic Monday about Clowney’s availability, then told reporters Wednesday that Clowney was “doing the best he could” to suit Sunday.

Also missing for the second straight day were left tackle Duane Brown (knee, biceps), left guard Mike Iupati (neck), linebacker Mychal Kendricks (knee) and cracks Jaron Brown (knee) and Malik Turner (concussion).

Jaron Brown is unlikely to be available after undergoing minor surgery on his meniscus late in the regular season, while Kendricks is out after tearing his ACL in the regular season finale. It is unclear if Iupati will be healthy enough to play.

On the plus side, safety Quandre Diggs returned to full practice for the first time after being injured in Week 15 in Carolina. Diggs, who was limited Wednesday, appeared optimistic about the lawsuit against the Eagles.

Also returning to practice was center Joey Hunt, who ran in a limited session after sitting out Wednesday with a fibula injury. Hunt has started since Week 9 after Justin Britt was lost for the season.

