Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says three key decisions must be made early in the new year to raise the “cloud of uncertainty” surrounding the $ 4.9 billion LRT Green Line project.

“No. 1 is that we have to finalize the cash flow with the federal and provincial governments,” Nenshi said. “I don’t want to end up borrowing too much money and spending too much on interest. If we can’t find a way to charge some of those federal payments before then, we’ll have no choice but to delay the project for match the cash flow.

“It’s not the end of the world, but people have been waiting a long time.”

The final months of 2019 have seen the Green Line stacked up by obstacles as the city continues to question questions about final project regulation and a significant crackdown on provincial funding over the next four years. In October, the province announced that it had planned to hold $ 480m in funding for the megaproject for the short term, with most of the funding now expected in 2023 and the coming years.

In a year-end interview for Postmedia, Nenshi acknowledged that the city council will have to act quickly if construction continues as planned in 2021.

In addition to resolving the main cash flow issue, he said the council should resolve “once and for all” design and alignment issues, particularly how the train will cross the Bow River and downtown. The city’s project team has said it is looking at options for a new route through the city, including a cut of the underground tunnel.

Nenshi said elected officials would also have to sit down to discuss UCP’s decision to impose a condition that could see provincial funding for the project ended “without cause” and with only 90 days’ notice. “No private contractor will bid for this job if they think one of the partners can leave with the 90-day notice,” said Nenshi, who said he was optimistic the situation was “resolved”.

“All three of them need to be resolved quickly in order to get rid of the uncertainty cloud facing this project,” he said.

The city council is expected to review the revised Green Street options during a closed session in January. A preferred option could eventually be presented publicly to the Green Council committee in March.

Some council members and transit advocates have decreed the province’s 90-day termination clause as an existential threat to the Green Line.

They formed. Ward Sutherland said while opposed to this article, he understands the province’s standing on the Green Line.

“I don’t blame the province’s position on the Green Line because we have never, how many years now, come out and said, ‘here’s the last resort, here’s what it’s going to cost and we’ll guarantee it will be on a budget ‘, “Sutherland said.

“We’ve been through the circles. We’re not giving answers and if I were to invest and give that money as a third party, I’d like to know these things first.”

Nenshi said while he understands the fiscal constraints the province is under, he suggested there were better alternatives to some of the cuts announced by the UCP in October – including short-term cuts to Green Line funding.

“There are many ways to get to the fiscal balance (and) to get rid of your debt,” he said. “And I think doing it in a way that pushes projects at a time when they are much more expensive doesn’t give people the essential services or infrastructure they need, or that isn’t done in collaboration with your partners – especially the city – not the smartest way to move forward. “

