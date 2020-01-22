advertisement

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have been a big disappointment, but the good news for fans of the science fiction franchise is that there have been a host of other great Star Wars shows lately. Chances are that if you have a subscription to Disney +, you have already viewed The Mandalorian, but on Wednesday, Disney revealed that more Star Wars are on the way. The animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns for its seventh and final season on February 21 and the only place you can watch it is at Disney +.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuted on Cartoon Network in 2008 (after the theatrical release of a movie of the same name) and followed the further adventures of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda and Anakin’s Padawan Ahsoka Tano. The show took place between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, focusing on the titular Clone Wars who played such an important role in the prequel film trilogy.

The seventh season will consist of twelve completely new episodes, with Dave Filoni once again in the lead after his role as director and executive producer of The Mandalorian. This season, Filoni and his team not only have the chance to complete the story they started telling ten years ago, but also have to solve unanswered questions and possibly lay the foundation for connecting some of these characters to future stories:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 premieres on Disney + on February 21, but in the meantime you can now catch up on the entire series, as well as the (sort of) sequel series Star Wars Rebels, on Disney +.

