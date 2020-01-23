advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Guardians of the Doomsday Clock have moved the symbolic countdown to a global disaster at the closest point to midnight in 73 years of history, citing the “existential danger” of nuclear war and climate change.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which was founded after the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II and focuses on the greatest threats to human survival, said that it increased the clock from two minutes to midnight to 100 seconds to midnight – a 20- second advance.

The decision was made by the group’s scientific and security council, in consultation with its board of directors, which includes 13 Nobel laureates.

In a statement accompanying the clock, the organization said that nuclear and climate hazards “are compounded by a threat multiplier, a cyber information war that reduces the ability of society to respond.”

“The international security situation is dire, not only because these threats exist, but because world leaders have allowed the international political infrastructure to manage them to erode,” he said.

Rachel Bronson, President and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said: “We are now expressing how close the world is to disaster in seconds – not hours, not even minutes.”

“We are now facing a real emergency – an absolutely unacceptable world business situation which has eliminated any margin of error or any further delay,” she said.

Former California governor Jerry Brown, executive chairman of the Bulletin, warned that “dangerous rivalry and hostility between the superpowers increases the likelihood of a nuclear error.”

“Climate change is only making the crisis worse,” he said. “If there is a moment to wake up, it is now.”

The end of the world clock did not move in 2019, but in 2018 it advanced 30 seconds from 2½ minutes before midnight to two minutes at midnight.

As the symbolic clock was moved Thursday, Bulletin experts were joined by former Irish President Mary Robinson, who now heads The Elders, a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, and the former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, now vice president of The Elders.

Ban said that since the US pulled out of the 2015 Paris climate deal and the Iranian nuclear deal stalled during talks and divisions on nuclear disarmament at the Security Council United Nations, “our collaborative mechanisms are undermined when we need them most.”

Robinson called on world leaders to unite to “lift humanity from the brink.”

