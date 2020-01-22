advertisement

Striker Alex Galchenyuk was underwhelming for the Pittsburgh Penguins. A trade could come if it didn’t turn things around quickly.

It’s no secret that Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford and his staff tend to purchase previous first-round draft picks through retailers or a freelance agency. In the case of Jared McCann, it was a huge success. The same does not apply to the third overall victory in 2012, Alex Galchenyuk.

According to hockey reference, Galchenyuk has scored an incredible 5 goals and 16 points in 41 games this season. Of the penguins with 12 normal strikers, their average ice time of 12:09 per game is last in last place. It is used only sparingly in power play and does not appear to be classified as trustworthy by the Penguins coaching staff. It is easy to understand why.

The underlying numbers are no nicer. Courtesy of Natural Stat Trick, Galchenyuk makes an average of 6.45 hits per 60 minutes of even ice age. This is the second lowest rate in his career.

In addition, his current odd of 0.43 goals per 60 is the lowest grade in his career. Galchenyuk’s 6.17 individual scoring chances per 60 are also the second lowest brand in his career. All three go hand in hand. Now he has always been more of a playmaker, but he doesn’t shoot the puck nearly enough.

After spending the last three seasons in Montreal, Arizona and Pittsburgh, Galchenyuk was below average in helping his team control the territory at all three locations.

In Pittsburgh he played for one of the best ice hockey coaches and played alongside Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. He didn’t benefit from the quality of the teammate boost. He didn’t take his chance in a contract year.

As a result of injuries (and there were many of them) Galchenyuk didn’t strengthen. His numbers are below average compared to his teammates. The blue indicates that a skater performs well in one area and is the higher percentile. While the red indicates that a skater is below average in this regard.

Most nights the penguins have a relentless guardian. Their strikers take the right angles to pucks and make it difficult for opponents to break out and navigate through the neutral zone. Galchenyuk consistently takes bad angles to pucks, fits Bobbles and can look lost out there. It’s almost as if he lacks the details and the sense of hockey to play and fit with this Penguins team.

This November 25 clip against Calgary is proof of that. Galchenyuk is the striker in the lower part of this GIF. He’s a mile off.

Galchenyuk hasn’t even closed the gap in the penguins’ top 6 strikers after making the main return on the Phil Kessel deal. Its production was not worth its 4.9 million cap hit. He’s a pending freelance agent, and I would be shocked if he returned to the penguins next season.

Last month, both TSN and Sportsnet reported that the penguins were investigating trade in Galchenyuk. The expected return is a bottom six forward or a draft pick. Buffalo, Los Angeles and Minnesota could be landing sites for the 25-year-old striker.

Even if Jake Güntzel were healthy, I would have the feeling that the penguins need a top 6 striker. A big part of my reasoning behind it was that Galchenyuk never really fit here. Subject to a drastic change in performance over the next 11 games, Galchenyuk is likely to be part of a trade within the next month. I think the penguins between Jason Zucker, Tyler Toffoli and Chris Kreider will get a top six winger.

I suspect that with just over a month to go until the NHL closes on February 24, we will continue to hear Galchenyuk’s name in trade rumors, and we’ll likely see him call a new city at home. Thank you for reading!

