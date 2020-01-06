advertisement

Montrezl Harrell scored 34 points, and Paul George had 32, allowing the Los Angeles Clippers to win a 135-132 win over the visiting New York Knicks on Sunday.

Lou Williams, who tied for 6 of 10 3-pointers, also scored 32 points and recorded nine assists for the Clippers, who had three players who scored 30 points for the first time in franchise history.

Marcus Morris Sr led the Knicks with 38 points, hitting 6 of 7 points 3. RJ Barrett had 24 points, while Julius Randle added 16 points and eight rebounds.

George, who returned after losing Saturday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with a tight left wrist, converted 5 of 6 3-pointers and 9 of 14 shots in 26 minutes. He piled in with 7:06 left.

Patrick Beverley also returned to the lineup after missing three games with a right-hander twist. He finished with six points and six assists.

Kawhi Leonard did not play, as the club has kept him out of back-to-back competitions due to a lingering knee issue.

An 18-7 run allowed the Knicks to cut a 14-point deficit by entering the fourth quarter at 121-118 after a 3-pointer by former Clipper Reggie Bullock with 4:51 left. They got within three points three times, second in the Morris 3-pointer with 42.2 seconds left, but Williams responded with a float with 18.5 seconds left basically.

Just as they did against the Grizzlies, the Clippers gave up 40-plus points in the opening quarter. The Knicks seized a 45-29 lead late in the first by shooting 76 percent to 50 percent for the Clippers.

But the Clippers started a big turnaround in the second quarter. Three straight 3-pointers from Williams and another from George sparked a 25-6 burst and allowed Los Angeles to take the 54-51 lead with 6:48 left in the second. The Clippers never back down.

The Clippers, who benefited from three technical errors by the Knicks in less than two minutes in the quarter, outscored New York 47-24 in the second for a 76-69 advantage at the break.

The Clippers made 18 of 32 3-pointers (56.3 percent) to 12 of 23 for the Knicks (52.2 percent).

