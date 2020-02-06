advertisement

Paul George and Landry Shamet scored 23 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers won by a 128-111 win Wednesday over the visiting Miami Heat, who lost to Jimmy Butler with an injury.

Kawhi Leonard, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams each scored 14 points for the Clippers, who had eight players reach double figures.

Derrick Jones Jr. had 25 points and nine rebounds, while Bam Adebayo scored 22 points and grabbed 11 boards for the Heat. Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic finished with 13 points.

Butler left the competition in the third quarter with a strained right shoulder and never returned. He had 11 points and seven assists in 26 minutes. Butler scored a season-high 38 points in an undefeated win over his former club Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

A 6-0 overhand captured by a Jones warehouse allowed the Heat to cut a two-digit deficit to 109-103 with about four minutes left. However, the Heat didn’t come close when the Clippers pulled out of the stretch.

Both clubs were built to attempt 96 3-pointer. The Clippers set franchise records for 3 pointers and attempts, converting 24 of 54 (44.4 percent) to 16 of 42 (38.1 percent) for the Heat.

Los Angeles got off to a slow start before taking control in the second half. The Clippers went on a 16-2 goal to take a 76-65 advantage after a pair of foul shots by George midway throughout the third quarter.

Miami pulled within six before Los Angeles increased the margin to 92-80 going into the fourth quarter.

The Heat led by as many as 12 in the first half before the Clippers rallied to cut the gap to 58-55 at the break.

The Clippers recorded a season-long 35 assists in 29 for the Heat.

Los Angeles quarterback Patrick Beverley, who finished with five points and five rebounds in 22 minutes, left the game in the third quarter due to a poor right-footed rebound and did not return.

The Heat played rookie guard Tyler Herro (injured right foot) and center Meyers Leonard (left foot injury).

