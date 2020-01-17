advertisement

The theater simulcast comes from Trafalgar Releasing, which is expanding its presence in a US market led by Fathom Events.

Can’t you make it to Sundance? The festival comes to you in a unique program: In cooperation with Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Pictures Classics, the Sundance premiere of “The Climb” and the questions and answers after the screening will be broadcast simultaneously in 10 theaters. The film is about two best friends, whose close bond is threatened after one has slept with the other’s fiance.

“The Climb” is an extension of the short film of the same name by Michael Angelo Covino, which premiered in Sundance in 2018. The feature film, written by Covino and Kyle Marvin, was screened after its premiere in Cannes with the Coup de Coeur ‘Un Certain Regard section last year and later in Telluride and Toronto.

advertisement

The theater simulcasts are from Trafalgar Releasing, the London-based company known for bringing concerts, operas, and plays by Coldplay, Khalid, and Depeche Mode to cinemas.

connected

connected

In the United States, Fathom Events is perhaps the most well-known name in this arena. The company is known for its theatrical distribution of Metropolitan Opera Live in HD. It recently released “The Shawshank Redemption” in a three-day run to mark its 25th anniversary.

Trafalgar is expanding its international offices and, according to its website, is focusing on expanding into the United States. State offices include offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Denver, near Fathom headquarters. The simulcast “The Climb” is intended to introduce the company to a wide audience and industry leaders alike.

“This pilot program is one of many ways the Sundance Institute is exploring new ideas to showcase bold, independent work beyond the traditional boundaries of our festival,” said Keri Putnam, managing director of the institute. “Collaborations like this underscore Sundance’s mission to support independent artists and introduce new work to the public as technology and culture evolve.”

Here is a list of participating theaters:

Bow Tie Cinemas Harbor 9 (Annapolis, Maryland)

Cedar Lee Theater (Cleveland Heights, Ohio)

Cinema Arts Theater (Fairfax, Virginia)

Harkins Theaters Tempe Marketplace 16 (Tempe, Arizona)

Landmark Kendall Square Cinema (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

Landmark Keystone Art Cinema (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Landmark Lagoon Cinema (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Ritz Five of the Landmark (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Prado Stadium 12 (Bonita Springs, Florida)

Sun Ray Cinema (Jacksonville, Florida)

Tickets are available here. Sony Pictures Classics will release The Climb on March 20, 2020 in Los Angeles and New York, followed by a national rollout.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement