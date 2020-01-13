advertisement

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw Co. cleanup continues after a confirmed EF2 tornado hits North Central High School on Saturday night. The National Weather Service confirmed the EF2 tornado on Sunday and reported wind speeds of an estimated 200 km / h.

Although the tornado almost destroyed the school, it hit when all the buildings were empty. There were no storm-related injuries.

advertisement

“It ended up on the side of the soccer facilities and completely destroyed our concrete stadium. It worked its way through at an angle to the northeast and damaged almost 100% of the roofs, ”said Shane Robbins, superintendent of the Kershaw Co. school district.

“My general reaction to this is just a shock. It hits hard. It was like my second home, many friends found it, ”said Tyler Faulkenberry, who just graduated from NCHS last spring.

Almost all school buses were affected by the storm.

“Really has an impact on our middle school and our elementary schools as well because our bus fleet has been wiped out,” said Robbins.

The SC. State Guard was even called in to assist the crews on site.

“So it’s usually the hurricanes that we visit and support every year. And there’s damage everywhere, it looks terrible. We’re used to that. It’s the first tornado we’ve actually worked on in a long time.” said Major Jason Ross, battalion commander with the State Guard.

It is shocking for some to see that something they know is good is gone now.

“I was in this field, in this field and in this gym for four years. For four years. If you look at it like that, it’s really shit. Just so many good memories, and now there’s a big bad one, ”said Faulkenberry.

The persistent rain also wet most of the interior of the building. As the water continues to leak, school officials will say it will take years to rebuild.

“I would be very surprised if the classes would return here in the next school year. Only because of the amount of damage. We are almost in a situation where the building is completely new,” said Robbins.

497 students attend the NCHS. Classes will initially continue on the old Applied Technology Education Campus. The hope is that they will start there on Wednesday.

advertisement