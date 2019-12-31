advertisement

The field is set for the Snowball Classic 2020, and a California favorite is returning to Abbotsford for the 60th annual event.

The Rolling Hills Huskies are back in the mix, and are aiming for revenge on their elimination in the 2017 semifinal game.

The Huskies were upset by the Kelowna Owls 104-92 in that year’s semifinal on Jan. 14, 2017. The Gators Walnut Grove Women took home the top prize in 2017, beating the Owls 90-84 in the tournament final. The same two teams also met in the provincial 2017 4A final, with the Gators again coming out on top.

Kelowna is one of the announced teams for the 2020 tournament, which takes place from January 15 to 18 at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

Rolling Hills is currently 8-0 overall this season and ranks 78th in California and 483rd overall in the country. The Huskies have outscored the opponent 578-255 in those eight wins.

Abbotsford teams will be heavily represented at the event, with the Panthers host, Yale Lions, MEI Eagles and Robert Bateman Timberwolves all competing.

Five of the top 4A boys ’10-man basketball teams will also hit the floor, including the Centenurs Centaren (# 1), the aforementioned Kelowna Owls (# 2), the Burnaby South Rebels (# 3), the Saints. St. George (# 7) and Panthers (# 9). Burnaby South fell 95-77 at Mt. Vernon in the 2019 final.

Heritage Woods Kodiaks, a current honorable mention for 4A, are also invited. Tiggers Sir Charles Tupper (ranked seventh in 3A) and G.P. Vanier Touhees will also be competitive.

The tournament opens January 15, with the lone game featuring the host Panthers taking on their inter-city rivals from Bateman.

MEI opens Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. against St. George and Yale begins the tournament against G.P. Vanier on Jan. 16 at 10:45 p.m.

The first-round byes teams are Centennial, Burnaby South, Kelowna and Rolling Hills. Kelowna and Rolling Hills will meet again in the semifinals if both win their first games on the evening of January 16th.

The semifinal games take place on January 17, with the final scheduled for January 18 at 8pm.

For more information on the tournament, visit snowballbasketball.com.

