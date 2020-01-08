advertisement

You can imagine that after a fortnight of traveling to Kilkenny in the Allianz Hurling League, Dublin manager Mattie Kenny would see a Walsh Cup semi-final against Galway this Sunday as a bonus to optimize the preparations.

Avoid a heavy loss against Laois tomorrow night at Parnell Park, and Dublin are guaranteed to have the last four games against Kenny’s homeland.

“I wouldn’t consider it a bonus because we have 14 or 15 players at the Fitzgibbon Cup next weekend,” Kenny countered, referring to a college-to-county problem that is happening across the country.

The Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup will be played on Sunday with six games, four of which involve Dublin teams, including UCD and DCU.

In Dangan, NUI will host Galway UCC, which will limit the new Galway manager Shane O’Neill’s ability to play his first competitive game.

Limerick and Cork, who meet Saturday night in the final of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League, are also affected by the fact that UL, LIT and owner-UCC are all in Fitzgibbon action the next day.

In practice, this means that more than half of the 27 players Kenny has played in the Walsh Cup against Westmeath and Carlow are unavailable when they qualify for the semi-finals on Sunday.

“We had 24 panels [against Carlow] and with the Fitzgibbon starting next Sunday there will be a clash there,” said Kenny. “That would mean that 14 or 15 of these people will be gone the next weekend, but I’m sure it’s the same for every county.

“There is no point in worrying or getting upset about it, and it is pre-season games, and you just have to take them for pre-season games, just try to get some playtime guys. The results are not important at this time of the year. “

Kenny sees the visit of Laois tomorrow night similarly and insists that the result is not too important and that anyone who proposes a victory retaliates against last summer’s shock championship is wrong.

“No, not in a Walsh Cup game, not this time of year,” he said. “We said at the beginning that we weren’t worried about the Walsh Cup, about the results in it. When you train at this time of year, it’s just good to be on the field and playing a game. It’s just about this Season to build. “

If Kenny is only disturbed by the situation and the clash of competitions, others are significantly more frustrated.

Play resources

“Madness” was the description of Donegal’s football manager Declan Bonner, who, in the event that the Ulster champions won the Dr. McKenna Cup reached, may not be able to set up a team.

In addition to the Fitzgibbon games, eight games of the first round of Electric Ireland’s Sigerson Cup will take place this weekend, seven of which will be played on Ulster on Sunday.

These Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals will be confirmed tonight after the three remaining group games are over and Donegal must avoid a Derry defeat to get through.

It remains to be seen how many players the McGrath Cup finalists Limerick and Cork will have to do without on Saturday, while even Dublin with all its game resources is at risk of being pinched in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final.

Dublin’s trip to Longford on Saturday is the first competitive game since Dessie Farrell took office. Even if you’re traveling with a rookie team as in previous seasons, many may still be unavailable over the weekend due to the involvement of DCU, UCD, TU Dublin and Trinity.

This year’s Sigerson Cup campaign has been shortened to just 17 days and ends on January 29, three days after the start of the Allianz League.

This obviously affected pre-season competitions, although the big picture is that inter-county student players can focus on the league.

“It’s a knockout game that will see many teams drop out before the league begins,” said Michael Hyland, chair of the GAA University Committee.

In the meantime, counties like Donegal will feel a pinch of preseason. Bonner estimates that about 13 of his players will be in the third tier this weekend.

“We may not even have a team to play with,” said Bonner, highlighting the possibility of walking through.

Before the decision was made to bring the Sigerson Cup forward and reduce it, former Dublin manager Jim Gavin consistently pleaded to push back the start of the Allianz leagues.

“It’s the same issue that comes out of the Fitzgibbon, Sigerson and Trench Cups every January and February,” Gavin said last February. “I am surprised that we are still playing National Football League games in the last week of January and the first week of February. There is no need for that. I think Sigerson and Fitzgibbon are very important competitions.”

The Fitzgibbon Cup also starts at the beginning of this year, but like 2019, it will take a month for it to expire and end with a final on February 12th.

