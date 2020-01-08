advertisement

8th Street S.E. crossing the CP railroad tracks in Inglewood. The crossing will be permanently closed January 15 for vehicles and pedestrians.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

A historic train crossing linking Inglewood and Ramsey will be closed to all motor vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic on Jan. 15.

The city is making the move to stop non-rail traffic on 8th Street S.E. as part of a deal with CP Rail made over a century ago. Although project construction will not begin until 2021, closure is now being made to accommodate the Green Line LRT, which will have a rank station adjacent to the CP Rail tracks at 12 Street S.E.

“The closure of high-level railway crossings has been part of a long-standing agreement with the City of Calgary,” the city said in a statement Wednesday. “The intersection at 8th Street. S.E. is closing to accommodate the operations and reconfiguration of the Canadian Pacific Railways, and as part of land negotiations for the Green Line project. “

Yesterday 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra says the closure has been a “slow-moving inevitability”, which he has long opposed because of the importance of the intersection in connecting the two historic southeastern communities of Calgary.

“It’s a really frustrating thing from our connection perspective in the city, and I’ve been a patron of the idea that 8th Street shouldn’t be closed long before I was a city councilor because as we dense and make neighborhoods Inglewood and Ramsey more alive, we need to increase connectivity and options for people to move, ”Carra said.

One benefit of the Green Line is that it will better connect these communities, Carra argues. But he says that when the intersection closes, there will be a large gap for traffic, with about a mile separating the nearest vehicle crossings on 4th Street and 12th S.E. – a gap that he says calls for the need for a new crossing.

According to the city, about 3,000 vehicles use the walkway every day, which they consider local traffic that will not affect the road network in a significant way. That traffic will have to cross 4th Street or 12th Street S.E., while cyclists and pedestrians can use the Elbow River Road on the east bank of the river to get under the rails.

The city says it is also looking at underpasses or overpasses in various locations north of Ramsey and expects to still be able to respond quickly to emergency calls in the area after closure.

Carra is helping to plan a commemoration event for the crossing that will take place during lunch at Fort Calgary on January 15, with more details to come. He says the stretch of road is of historic importance to indigenous communities.

“This winding road anticipates Inglewood, it precedes Ramsey, it precedes CP Rail. Actually it’s actually one of the oldest roads in the landscape, as Blackfoot people, especially from the Fort Macleod area, came out and traded in flow, ”he said.

“It’s been used by humans for thousands of years. And we’re closing it now.”

