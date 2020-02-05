advertisement

Harbor Springs has a spill problem, but it’s not waste.

The city is working to tackle the problem of goose droppings. They say residents have complained, and some even avoid the waterfront because of it.

“It’s a downside, I don’t like it when she eats it,” said Marita Hackl of her dog Greta, who likes to walk in Harbor Springs.

“I just keep it away as best I can, but if they have a way to get rid of it without hurting the big geese,” said Hackl.

The town of Harbor Springs knows it has a geese problem.

In an online city-led survey, 88% of residents surveyed said the city has a geese problem. More than half even said they avoided the waterfront because of it.

The community was convinced that they wanted something done, ”said Victor Sinadinoski, city manager for Harbor Springs. “I looked at different methods of getting rid of geese or goose droppings.”

The city has approved a budget of $ 20,000 to manage the geese problem.

“Although it may seem like we are spending a lot of money on a geese problem, I think in the end we have found a solution that will not affect or affect the geese too much but will allow human users to spend more time on our waterfront, “said Sinadinoski. .

They will only spend half of it. City Council approved the purchase of a special rake machine and special scaring devices. They hope to help keep things clean and keep geese away from the water’s edge.

“We think it will be just under $ 10,000 for this year, and then we will test it for a few years and see if conditions improve,” said Sinadinoski.

