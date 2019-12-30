advertisement

Colorful Cork City Councilor Bernie Murphy made some Irish officials look red when he went to San Francisco in 1986 with a self-explained plan to get new teeth and jobs for Cork.

The former sandwich board advertising specialist won a seat at Cork Corporation last year, causing a lot of excitement. His trip to the sister city of Cork was partly organized by the extravagant and controversial columnist Warren Hinckle from the San Francisco Examiner.

advertisement

He had met him when he had traveled to Ireland last year to report on the trip of the Mayor of San Francisco, Dianne Feinstein. His articles on gay clubs in Dublin, joyriding, and cop-bashing infuriated an Irish diplomat in San Francisco who said they were “derogatory, offensive, and uncomfortable,” and he described Hinckle as a “crap raking journalist.”

Hinckle had often written about his support for the Republican cause, and there were suggestions that Noraid, who raised funds for the Republican movement, would be involved in Murphy’s trip. This triggered alarm bells in the State Department.

An internal note said: “An obvious goal [the organizers of the visit] was to embarrass and undermine the consulate. Another said the visit was “a more subtle and insidious means of trying to undermine the consulate’s work in combating Noraid’s activities. “.

Since it wasn’t an official visit, the Cork Corporation couldn’t stop him from leaving, but Murphy told the Cork Examiner, “City Hall told me not to go. But they are just jealous. , , I couldn’t refuse this trip, I would have fallen off my seesaw. “

His antics in San Francisco filled many columns for Hinckle, including a cover story about the installation of his new false teeth. Another article documented how he came to Mayor Feinstein’s office with an empty suitcase decorated with shamrocks to take home the $ 1 million investment Feinstein mentioned during her visit to Cork. The mayor didn’t come out to meet the Cork man.

Bernie Murphy left San Francisco as a different man when he came. He had tears in his eyes, teeth in his mouth, and cabbage in his pocket

The State Department was keen to monitor the news and sent a message to the Consulate General in San Francisco asking for local advertising. An information note said the leaders of the local Irish community were “extremely concerned about the visit and, although the consulate was keen to play a discreet role, they were able to do much to stem the efforts of Hinckle and Noraid cooperate “. ,

Cinderella Cinderella

Hinckle’s column on the Council member’s departure for Ireland said: “Bernie Murphy, the Cork Cinderella man, a former politician who can neither read nor write and was once so poor that he lived like a troll under a bridge, San Francisco left another Man when he came. He had tears in his eyes, teeth in his mouth, and cabbage in his pocket. “

I know that you are aware of our dismay at how Bernie Murphy was manipulated

Hinckle, who died in 2016, was also an editor and was involved in the work of Hunter S Thompson. He helped introduce the reporting style known as gonzo journalism.

After the trip, a draft letter was prepared for Secretary of State Peter Barry to thank Mayor Feinstein for her support during the trip. “I know that you know our dismay at the way Bernie Murphy has been manipulated and the image of Cork and Ireland portrayed in the articles written by Warren Hinckle.”

Murphy’s farewell to San Francisco was not the end of the story because he later sued the Sunday Press for defamation over an article about his visit. It described the Irish-American community as “in the poor” about the visit and included claims that it had damaged relations between the two cities.

There was a proposal to draw the Department of Foreign Affairs into controversy at one point to support the allegations made in the article, and this caused a flood of letters and memos in which the Attorney General, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Sunday press were involved.

But things didn’t go that far when Murphy agreed to settle £ 2,000 and £ 4,000 at his expense in 1989.

Murphy lost his seat in the next election, but he remained a colorful character in Cork City. He died in 2007 at the age of 72.

Feinstein is now a Democratic Senator for California.

advertisement