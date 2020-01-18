advertisement

The city council’s finance committee is preparing to debate tax-relief options for businesses in 2020.

The city council could spend another $ 30 million on tax relief for the business sector surrounded by Calgary as part of a proposal requiring a 10 percent increase cap on non-residential property taxes in 2020.

Despite the council’s decision to shift the tax burden from businesses to homeowners more last November, many commercial properties are expected to face double-digit tax hikes next year if the council does nothing to ease the projected increases.

The city has already spent $ 174m on tax relief programs for businesses since 2017. With some city and suburban retailers facing tax increases of between 12 and 18 percent, Mayor Naheed Nenshi says another year of deductions is needed to support small businesses.

“It is necessary because although the tax change helped solve the problem in the short term, last year’s council spent the money allocated for two years of deductions all in one year,” Nenshi said Friday. “So there was a very big deduction (in 2019). So even though your taxes will go down this year, you will lose the deduction, so many small businesses will still see a huge increase.”

Discounts for businesses are seen as a double-edged sword. While they have helped protect properties from steep tax hikes, they have created a “bow wave” effect where each successive deduction unites the need for more tax abatement measures next year.

To cover the cost of tax relief for about 5,071 eligible properties, the city is proposing to delete together $ 30 million from the city’s rainy day fund, as well as deduction funds unused from previous years.

Observers say that while there are some new signs of recovery, high levels of Calgary office vacancies continue and will continue to disrupt Calgary’s property tax system, which has long relied on core earnings. city.

Calgary economic downturns have suppressed downtown property values, triggering an automatic shift of the tax burden on off-premise commercial properties – a consequence of the city’s annual estate tax assessment process, where a decline in value in an area must be done by another.

How the 2020 deduction can work

If approved, the proposal floated by the administration will continue to provide non-residential property owners with tax relief in 2020. And unlike previous years, the proposed tax-raising capital will be calculated based on the actual amount of taxes of utilities last year (including any deduction applied in 2019).

Lindsay Tedds, an economist at the University of Calgary, and a member of the city’s independent financial task force, said the city is trying to be more “proactive” to avoid the kind of protests first last year when small business owners opened their tax bills and went down to the town hall in anger.

Tedds said the “bow wave” created by tax deductions has contributed to the bewilderment and anger felt by property owners.

Take the example of a property owner who received a tax bill for $ 100,000 in 2019 but received a tax deduction which reduced the bill to $ 75,000, Tedds said. The same property could see their valuation rise this year, in line with commercial real estate trends.

“They will get a $ 80,000 property tax bill, which is technically less than their property tax bill a year ago, which was $ 100,000, but because of (the deduction) they have only paid $ 75,000 and so they see $ 80,000 and you think they have a tax increase, ”Tedds said.

The proposed deduction for 2020 aims to address the “bow wave” problem by capturing tax hikes on the discounted tariff of a year ago. In this example, Tedds says, the property owner would not pay more than 10 percent over $ 75,000.

“It’s just trying to avoid shocks,” Tedds said. “That to be honest with you, are the direct result of (the discount program) in the first place.”

mpotkins@postmedia.com

Twitter: @mpotkins

