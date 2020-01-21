advertisement

City census collectors could appear on your doorstep every two years instead of every year, so you can save $ 800,000 on municipal budgets a year when no census is taken, according to a new report.

The city has conducted an annual census to collect data on population growth for more than 60 years, but a new proposal recommending a two-year citizen census will be discussed Tuesday in the council’s finance committee.

If approved, the city would conduct the registration as planned in 2020 and 2022, but would pass the exercise in 2021. The city’s return chief says she would report back to the city council in 2022 with an evaluation of the process. new.

Annual census data is used to plan investments in infrastructure and utilities, including transit. The data collected is also used by Calgary school boards, post-secondary researchers, nonprofits and businesses.

In a statement to Postmedia, the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) said it has contracted with the city in the past to collect preschool enrollment data to help with enrollment projects. The CBE acknowledged that moving to a two-year census could affect its ability “to see accurate trends with older data”.

“These forecasts are regularly prepared and revised to reflect any changing trends, including changes in population growth or decline in the city,” the CBE said in a statement. “Preschool enrollment data and population growth in the community is also one of the few factors taken into account in creating the CBE annual capital plan to seek new schools from the government.

“We would work with the data that is available to the census, but that may affect our ability to see the exact trends with older data.”

Past municipal reviews have confirmed the value of conducting an annual census and recommended continuing the practice, but some recent provincial and federal developments may change the council toward reducing census frequency.

The Alberta government said last year it would no longer use citizen registration data to provide provincial population-related grants. Starting in 2021, the province says it will use its own methodology to estimate population numbers in collaboration with Statistics Canada. The province has not yet said what methodology or frequency it plans to use to determine population figures.

The federal government – which conducts a nationwide census every five years with the one planned for 2021 – has also urged the city not to conduct census the same year as the federal census.

“In 2016 Canada’s collection statistics were adversely affected by the confusion caused by conducting municipal and federal registration within two months,” the city said. “Statistics Canada has requested that the City consider not completing a census in 2021 to avoid this confusion.”

Calgary’s civic registration costs about $ 1.5 million each year, amounting to about $ 3 per household, according to the city.

