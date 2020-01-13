advertisement

A westbound Calgary Transit bus is shown on the newly constructed BRT bridge in Calgary on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Calgary Transit is rolling out a new tariff for people buying a low-income transit pass online.

The face-off comes after Calgary Transit launched an updated eStore in early 2020, which included an additional $ 2.50 convenience fee for transit pass purchases. The fee did not exist prior to the eStore debut.

The city’s low-income switch costs between $ 5.45 and $ 54.50 a month, depending on Calgarian’s ability to pay. For someone who pays the lowest amount, an additional $ 2.50 fee is an increase of nearly 50 percent.

Acting Transportation Director Doug Morgan said the city decided to waive the low-income pass-through tariff just last week. Removing it will cost the department about $ 10,000.

“With a budget of over $ 4m, we realized that it was something that we could look for efficiency in the organization in order to make money,” he said.

The tariff drew anti-poverty advocates, and Morgan said the city heard from the community that the tariff could have a major impact.

“People are in difficult times and if they spend $ 5 or even $ 50 on a transit pass, the fee was a pick-up point for them. And we’ve heard from them, “he said.” And we want to make sure they have access to look for jobs and activities, and much like the justification for the low income that we respect it and the fees match their ability to paid. “

Morgan says anyone who has purchased a low-income switch online and paid the $ 2.50 fee will get it back into their account for a future purchase.

The fee is still available for anyone who buys a regular monthly pass.

