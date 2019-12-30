advertisement

LEIPZIG – The US Central Intelligence Agency has devised the technology to limit the use of anti-aircraft missiles after they leave America’s hands, a researcher said, a move experts say could convince the United States that it would be most likely the proliferation of powerful weapons.

The new technology is aimed at using shoulder-piercing rockets called Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems (MANPADS), Dutch researcher Jos Wetzels said at an online security conference https://www.youtube.com/watch? v = FHj_iQZ9pTk in Leipzig, Germany on Saturday. Wetzels said the system had been dumped in a set of CIA documents published by WikiLeaks in 2017, but that the files had been distributed on the site and drew little public attention so far.

Wetzels said the CIA had come up with a “smart gun control solution” that would limit the use of missiles “at a specific time and in a specific location.” The technique, referred to as “geofencing”, blocks the use of an outside device. a specific geographical area.

Disabled weapons as they leave the battlefield can be an attractive feature. Delivered to US allies, highly mobile missiles can help to win wars, but they have often been lost, sold, or passed on to extremists.

For example, US-supplied Stinger MANPADS are credited with helping mujahideen rebels expel Soviet forces from Afghanistan in a conflict that spanned the 1980s and 1990s. But US officials have spent billions of dollars https: //www.armscontrol. org / act / 2007-09 / features / countering-manpads-threat-strategies- success to clear missiles from the country – and from other conflict zones around the World.

Wetzels said it was unclear whether the CIA’s design ever left the drawing board or where it was intended to be located, but he noted that the apparent period of development in the document’s metadata – 2014 to 2015 – coincided with approx. media reports about the deployment of MANPADS to rebels in Syria. Geofencing can be seen as a way to ensure that the missiles are used on the Syrian battlefield and nowhere else, he said.

The CIA declined to comment.

External experts who reviewed Wetzels’ analysis said they considered it credible.

N.R. Jenzen-Jones, who runs the UK-based ARES intelligence consultancy, said geofencing has long been discussed as a defense to allow powerful weapons “in the hands of friendly forces operating in high-risk environments”.

Wetzels said geofencing was not a panacea, traversing a list of security vulnerabilities that may be used by insurgents to overcome restrictions.

“It is not a waterproof solution,” he said. (Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

