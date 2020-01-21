advertisement

Sixteen Irish churches have jointly urged voters to put pressure on politicians over the state’s housing crisis.

These include the Catholic Church, the Church of Ireland and the Presbyterian Church. Every “local community” is affected by the lack of affordable housing, said Catholic Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy, co-chair of the Irish Inter-Church Meeting (IICM).

“Homelessness is just the tip of the iceberg of a much deeper problem that includes families who live in unsuitable housing, suffer from the stress of mortgage arrears, and are afraid of the next rent increase. We hope that this resource will help local communities to support and advocate for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, ”he said.

In an unprecedented step, the Irish Inter Church Meeting and the Irish Council of Churches have listed questions that people should ask politicians and prospects they meet during the campaign.

The other IICM chair, Rev. Brian Anderson, President of the Irish Church Council, said “if the society is ready,” the trauma of homelessness and housing insecurity could be prevented “to ensure that the economy serves the common good and respects and protects it Dignity of everyone ”.

However, the churches also recognized that “it is not enough to address only our elected representatives to solve this problem, although we have a responsibility to hold them accountable. We also have to ask ourselves challenging questions about how we may need to change our attitudes and behaviors to really be on the side of the vulnerable and marginalized. ”

The ideas for the document date back to 2018 when the Irish churches came together to reflect on the needs of families in Ireland and what they could do as churches.

Under the heading “Three things you need to know”, the documents state that the 10,000 people accommodated in hotels and emergency shelters do not “count adults who still live with their parents or” surf the couch with friends “.

“Around 80,000 households are waiting for social housing – that’s almost a quarter of a million people. 40,000 households have a mortgage arrears of more than two years. It is a national epidemic of housing insecurity.”

In addition, the churches state that the state built 8,500 community and social houses in 1975, but only 750 could build two years ago.

“It will take a long time to put everyone on the list of social housing. The Minister of Housing (Eoghan Murphy) said that the state has enough land to build 50,000 houses, but he does not think this is the answer to the housing crisis.

“We pay the landlords around € 2,000,000 every day through the housing benefit payment (Hap) and other rental promotion programs. That is € 3,650,000,000 in the past five years that has not resulted in a single house being built. “

Think about what is needed

Voters are encouraged to demand that politicians commit to a dramatic increase in the construction of social housing, limit the power of the “vulture funds” and offer stricter rental arrangements.

The churches urged voters to learn more about the housing shortage in their region and the “lived realities of those with whom they work” that are affected.

“Would I be willing to endure a certain level of suffering so that the suffering of these people would decrease? For example, by increasing taxes on social housing or by lowering property prices? The churches ask.

In addition to the Catholic Church, the Irish Church and the Presbyterian Church are the Methodist, the Antiochian Orthodox, the Coptic Orthodox, the Greek Orthodox, the Indian Orthodox, the Lutheran, the Moravian, the Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church and the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), Rocks of Ages Cherubim u. Seraphim Church, the Romanian Orthodox Church, the Russian Orthodox Church and the Salvation Army.

