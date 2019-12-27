advertisement

– Story by Chelsea Foreman Photography by Don Denton

Like the yuletide season, chocolate has a unique way of bringing people together.

One of the most beloved foods in the world, it dates back some 5,000 years through Mesoamerican history. The journey of a single chocolate bar can begin with an antique tree in the distant jungle, and then travel through the hands of the farmer who reaps the cocoa fruit, and further to the chocolate, which imagines its unique flavor profile.

When you start examining chocolate, the process can be overwhelming, as David Mincey and Paige Robinson discovered in the late 1980s. At the time, the couple owned a fine dining restaurant called Camille in Victoria Bastion Square. In 1989, Camille was one of the founders of the farm-to-table movement in Victoria. David, a professional chef, and Paige only had an ingredient key that was near impossible to source.

“In our restaurant, we wanted everything we cooked to be traceable, but the only thing we couldn’t source was chocolate. In 1989, we couldn’t buy a piece of chocolate that didn’t come from a trade plantation of slaves in West Africa, ”explains David.

Ifti began researching chocolate and traveled where cocoa was growing to meet chocolate makers.

“With a little time and perseverance, we discovered this whole world of developing ethical chocolate called ‘beans to stop’ or ‘single-origin chocolate.’ And then I got obsessed,” David says with a smile.

David and Paige began offering after-hours chocolate lessons at Camille. These lessons had everything from cocoa fruit history and the unethical side of the industry to chocolate tasting and exploration around the world.

“People wanted to buy the bars they tasted and knew they were eating ethical chocolate. We brought bars to sell at the restaurant and had satellite stores at local businesses throughout Victoria. This was slowly thrown into our permanent residence at Victoria Public Market in 2012, ”explains David.

Now known to the public as the Chocolate Project, the passionate project of David and Paige has become a staple in the Victoria food scene.

“Ocolate chocolate is now on the same trajectory as the microbrewery or fair trade coffee. Fifteen years ago I couldn’t do that, but now there are hundreds of people out there making a small, sustainable batch of chocolate bean-to-be grass, ”says David.

With the best 400 chocolate bars in the world, The Chocolate Project has an endless selection that can be a little daunting for the first-time buyer. Fortunately, David, now a renowned international chocolate judge, is there to follow you through the selection process. While someone with an intimate knowledge of each bar in the store, David can’t stress enough that this store is so much more than a place to buy great chocolate – it’s an educational institution.

“This is not just a shop, this is a school, and we really want to focus on that. It’s a place for both chocolate lovers and people who are curious about chocolate and want to know what’s going on. industry, ”he says.

The Chocolate Project offers full chocolate tasting feasts, which can be self-directed or directed by David in the store or in a private residence. The tasting packages are tailor-made by David based on customer requirements and come with the same note sheet used at international chocolate prices.

“It’s a fun way for people to enjoy chocolate, to appreciate it and to review it, just like we as judges. When people go through chocolate that way, they really start to think about what they’re enjoying. It’s easy. amazing how much you can learn about chocolate when you pay attention to it, “says David.

The first step in any chocolate tasting party is to figure out how to taste it.

When tasting chocolate, you never chew it because your teeth destroy the flavor profile. You put a piece in your tongue and let it melt slowly with the heat of your body. Chocolate bars, like the ones we sell, are like a great wine in a solid form and so you should think about it. You have to turn it into a liquid to really enjoy it, ”explains David.

Whether you’re finishing a dinner with a new dessert experience or just telling friends a different kind of holiday celebration, a chocolate tasting party offers people a new way to bond and spend time together this season. While each bar will offer a different flavor and origin story, one thing promises to remain true: your appreciation for chocolate will change forever.

