QUESTIONS – A Chinese whistleblower who was reprimanded for “spreading rumors” about coronavirus before it was officially recognized died on Friday after testing positive for the virus, the hospital where he worked said.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the blast, was one of eight people rebuked by Wuhan police last month for disseminating “illegal and false” information about coronavirus.

Wuhan Hospital where Li worked said in a statement on his Weibo account that he died at 2.58am local time on Friday.

Li, who was 34, had told a group of doctors on Chinese social media and the WeChat messaging platform that seven cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) had been confirmed linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, believed to be was the source of the virus.

He posted a photo of a test result confirming a “SARS-like” coronavirus in a patient sample, according to a view from WeChat conversations viewed and verified by Reuters.

Li said on China’s Weibo microblogging site on Feb. 1 that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Reuters was unable to reach Li’s family for comment.

A letter to Li issued by the Wuhan police bureau on January 3 said he had “disrupted social order” with his WeChat messages.

He was asked to sign the letter as a promise to stop such illegal conduct immediately, and if he refused to comply would face criminal charges.

China has now reported more than 500 deaths and 26,000 cases of coronavirus. China has repeatedly pledged to be open and transparent in its treatment of coronavirus. (Reporting by Beijing Press Room; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

