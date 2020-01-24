advertisement

A leading infectious disease expert warned that the Wuhan virus could be ten times worse than the SARS outbreak, which killed nearly 800 people between 2002 and 2003.

Guan Yi, director of the key emerging infectious disease laboratory at Hong Kong University in Hong Kong, said in an interview with Chinese financial magazine Caixin on January 23 that his “conservative estimate is that the epidemic will be at least 10 times the disease could scale from SARS. “

Guan helped successfully identify the corona virus that caused the SARS outbreak in China almost two decades ago.

He also criticized the Wuhan authorities for their poor response to the outbreak.

Guan and his team visited Wuhan on Tuesday in hopes of tracking down the animal that was the source of the virus, but were shocked to find that the city’s residents and authorities had failed to take any precautions.

He found that residents of the live animal market suspected of having caused the outbreak did not take any precautions or wore masks. The airport has not taken any surface or floor disinfection measures, suggesting that the city government is complacent despite urgent instructions from central authorities in Beijing, Guan said.

“At the time, I thought we should be in a state of war, but why didn’t the alarm go off?” He told the magazine. “Poor citizens, they were still preparing to usher in the New Year in peace and had no sense of the epidemic.”

The new corona virus has infected at least 647 people, mainly in China. Cases abroad have also been confirmed, including in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Guan also criticized local authorities for disinfecting the market, saying they had destroyed vital evidence that had helped researchers find the source of the virus.

“I consider myself a veteran in battles,” he said, referring to his experience of responding to bird flu, SARS, and other outbreaks. “But with this Wuhan pneumonia, I feel extremely powerless.”

He added that the “golden age” for curbing the virus was already over, although the city had banned travel on Thursday as most of the people traveling home on Lunar New Year would have left the city.

“They may have had contact with patients in the community and were still in the incubation phase when they left Wuhan. They’re probably on the move, ”said Guan.

He said he was expecting a peak outbreak over the weekend and found that the virus had an incubation period of about eight days.

