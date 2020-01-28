advertisement

COPENHAGEN – The Chinese embassy in Denmark has apologized to the Jyllands-Posten daily after publishing a cartoon of the Chinese flag with its five yellow stars represented by coronavirus particles.

In a statement, the embassy said Jyllands-Posten and Danish artist Niels Bo Bojesen should apologize to the Chinese people for publishing the image, titled “Coronavirus,” in Monday’s issue.

“Without any sympathy and empathy, it has crossed the bottom line of civilized society and the ethical boundary of free speech and offends human conscience,” the embassy said on Tuesday.

In 2005, Jyllands-Posten published satirical drawings of Prophet Mohammed that caused outrage throughout the Muslim world.

Editor-in-chief Jacob Nybroe said the paper was not intended to mock the situation in China, where the new coronavirus has killed 106 people and infected thousands, but refused to apologize, local news outlet Ritzau reported.

“We cannot apologize for something we do not believe is wrong,” Nybroe told Ritzau. “We do not intend to exacerbate or ridicule the situation in China and we do not think that drawing does so.”

Danish politicians across the spectrum said China should not put pressure on the paper. “Full support for Jyllands-Posten,” Conservative Party leader Soren Pape Poulsen tweeted. (Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; Editing by Catherine Evans)

