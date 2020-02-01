advertisement

A Chinese county near Wuhan’s coronavirus epicenter has taken drastic measures to contain the infectious disease.

On January 29, Xiangyin County in Hunan Province announced “six-level isolation” to advance “small unit battles” to fight the disease and “block the transmission channels of the new corona virus to the maximum.” “

Effective January 29 at lunchtime, the entire county cut off communication with surrounding towns and counties, access between villages, and interaction between households. District roads are closed and villagers are no longer allowed to leave the district.

An exception was made for medical personnel and vehicles that deliver essential goods such as food and utilities.

The notice issued by the county emergency room states that local officials are held responsible for failure to comply with the guidelines.

Anyone who refuses to follow the isolation instructions will be placed under “centralized mandatory isolation,” the statement said. Orders are valid for 10 days until February 8, but can be extended if necessary.

When reporting an emergency in the area of ​​public health, local governments activate the emergency department in the area of ​​public health.

At least 31 provinces have done this. It is still unclear whether other regions have taken measures similar to those of Xiangyin County, although public gatherings, as well as business, cultural, and tourist activities across the country have stalled due to fears of the virus spreading. The central authorities have also extended the New Year holidays to February 2 and postponed the school opening indefinitely.

Chinese children wear plastic bottles as self-made protection and protective masks while waiting to check in on a flight at Beijing Capital Airport on January 30, 2020. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

Xu Jiaofan, vice director of the Xiangyin Emergency Department, told a local broadcaster that the decision was made because separation was the “most direct, effective, and practical way” to protect people’s health.

He said that all but two highways in the county would be closed and neighborhood committees and property management would patrol the area 24 hours a day. A series of fighting between officers and civilians at checkpoints has broken out, Xu said.

Xu emphasized that people can continue to do “up-close outdoor activities” and buy the bare essentials, provided they do not have symptoms of illness. Anyone who goes outside must wear a mask. Officers will write down the names and personal information of everyone who goes outside, he said.

Xu also said the government will release fitness video clips that people can watch at home alone.

Countries such as Australia, the European Union, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, India, New Zealand, South Korea and Turkey are planning to bring their citizens back from the Wuhan virus epicenter, which is currently in quarantine. On January 29, charter aircraft flew 195 Americans and 206 Japanese from Wuhan to California and Tokyo, respectively.

A woman buys surgical masks in a store in a mall on January 29, 2020 in Hong Kong. (Anthony Kwan / Getty Images)

Around a dozen countries have either closed the borders or imposed travel restrictions on Chinese nationals after the coronavirus infected people in at least 19 countries. Major technology companies like Apple, Amazon, and Facebook have prevented employees from traveling to China, while Starbucks temporarily closed more than 2,000 stores in the country due to the outbreak.

Face masks are in high demand in mainland China and Hong Kong. 3M, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of the popular N95 masks, said it ramped up production to meet demand, while Japanese household goods maker Unicharm Corp. reported working around the clock since January 17.

