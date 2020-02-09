advertisement

China increased the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic on Sunday to 811 and the number of people killed worldwide by the Sars epidemic in 2002 and 2003.

To curb the spread of the disease, authorities had instructed companies to set up to an additional 10 days of public holidays for the New Year break, which was due to end in late January, as the growing number of deceased and infected cast an eyesore over the country ,

Many of the otherwise lively cities in China have almost become ghost towns in the past two weeks when the rulers of the Communist Party ordered virtual blocks, canceled flights, closed factories, and kept schools closed.

The northern province of Hebei will keep its schools closed until at least March 1 to control the outbreak, the communist party-run newspaper said on Sunday.

The sight of an economy viewed as a workshop for the world has also affected international financial markets as stocks tumbled and investors switched to safe havens such as gold, bonds and the Japanese yen.

Even on Monday, a large number of jobs will remain closed and many employees will continue to work from home.

The new deaths on Saturday hit another daily record at 89, according to data from the National Health Commission, surpassing the 774 who died from Sars or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

An American who was hospitalized in downtown Wuhan, where the outbreak began, became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the disease. The Washington Post identified him as Hong Ling, a 53-year-old geneticist who studied rare diseases in Berkeley. Another alleged victim was a Japanese man who also died in Wuhan.

When millions of Chinese were ready to go back to work, Weibo, China’s Twitter equivalent, showed the public’s dismay and distrust of official figures.

“What’s even more frustrating is that this is just the” official “data,” said one user.

“Don’t say anything else. We all know we can’t buy masks anywhere. Why are we still going to work?” Said a second.

“More than 20,000 doctors and nurses across the country have been sent to Hubei, but why are the numbers still increasing?” Asked a third.

81 of the coronavirus deaths occurred in central China’s Hubei province, where the virus has infected most people by far. New deaths in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, have seen a rare decline.

New cases of infection fell on Saturday, the first drop since February 1, dropping below 3,000 to 2,656 cases. There were 2,147 cases in Hubei Province.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China was 37,198, as the Commission data showed.

Joseph Eisenberg, professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan, said it was too early to say whether the epidemic had peaked.

“Even if the reported cases peak, we don’t know what will happen to the unreported cases,” he said. “This is particularly a problem in some rural areas.”

According to official reports from Reuters, the virus has spread to 27 countries and regions and infected more than 330 people. Two deaths have been reported outside of mainland China – in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Both victims were Chinese nationals.

Spain’s National Center for Microbiology confirmed the country’s second case on Sunday after testing positive for one in four people suspected of having the virus in Mallorca. The other three were negative. The patient is one of four people who were observed in Mallorca on Friday after contacting someone in France who was later diagnosed with the virus.

Hong Kong, ruled by the Chinese, introduced a two-week quarantine on Saturday for anyone arriving from the mainland or who has been there for the past 14 days.

The youngest patients outside of China include five British citizens who live in the same chalet in a ski village in Haute-Savoie in the Alps, French health authorities said. They fear further infections in a busy time in the ski season.

The five men, including a child, were in the same hut with a Brit who was believed to have contracted the virus in Singapore. They were not in serious condition, officials said.

France issued a new travel advice for its citizens and said it would not recommend traveling to China unless there was an “imperative” reason. Italy asked the children from China to voluntarily stay away from school for two weeks.

There were 64 confirmed cases of a cruise ship quarantined off Japan.

The small island state of Singapore has reported 40 cases of coronavirus, making it one of the most severely affected countries outside of China alongside Japan.

On Friday, the Singapore government upgraded its response to the virus to “orange,” a level that was also adopted in Sars and the 2009 H1N1 outbreak. In response, Singaporeans cleared supermarket shelves with rice, noodles, and toilet paper. On Sunday, the central bank of the Asian financial center advised financial institutions to step up precautionary measures for staff.

The government also said it organized a second evacuation flight for 174 Singaporeans and their family members in Wuhan. – Reuters

