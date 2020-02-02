advertisement

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney stops talking to the media before dinner at Silver Dragon Restaurant in Chinatown, Calgary on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The Prime Minister hoped to reassure Albertans that the risk of coronavirus is still very low. Gavin Young / Postmedia

Members of the Calgary Chinese-Canadian community are urging residents to stay calm and avoid spreading hatred as concern for the new coronavirus grows.

“We are concerned about the racism and xenophobia that could begin to start a dialogue here in Calgary about the novel epidemic of coronavirus centered in Wuhan province, China,” said Calgary Community Services Association co-chairs Thomas Cheuk and Norman Poon in a statement.

“We urge Calgarians to remain calm and not directly worry about Chinese-Canadian Calgarians.”

Although the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global health emergency on Thursday, Alberta public health officials have stressed that the risk of the virus remains low.

So far, the province has tested 18 people for the novel coronavirus since the New Year, with each case turning negative. On Friday, Alberta Health Officer Deena Hinshaw announced that the province was improving its response level to the virus, a move that increases the level of resources allocated to their response.

“This is not a measure we are taking because the risk has changed,” Hinshaw said Friday. “The best antidote to misinformation is to provide as accurate information as we can.”

Prime Minister Jason Kenney echoed the comments while speaking out against xenophobia on Saturday when he addressed the media before eating dinner at the Silver Dragon Restaurant in Chinatown.

“There is no risk, according to health experts, and the notion that Canadians of an ethnic background would be more likely to carry a virus that does not exist in Alberta is simply misinformation,” Kenney said. “People need to come and protect us from our fantastic Chinatown dealers and Chinese-Canadian owned businesses.”

The move is evocative of then Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, who ate lunch at a restaurant in Toronto Chinatown during the 2003 health emergency of SARS, urging Canadians to practice tolerance amid reports of a hit by Chinese-Canadian businesses.

In Calgary’s Chinatown, business is continuing as usual, says Terry Wong, the district’s Business Improvement Area executive director. It’s one of the busiest times of the year for Chinatown, with the Lunar New Year’s Eve over and their ice sculpture showcase set to begin this week.

“Most Calgarians are responsible and understand that coronavirus does not affect Alberta yet,” Wong said. “I will not deny that people themselves ask questions and decide whether to come (to Chinatown) and I will not deny that some businesses are worried if this global situation continues.

“The message is that the concern Albertans have is reasonable, but it’s also a speculator.”

The CCCSA noted that someone who is of Chinese origin or immigrated from Wuhan does not have any increased risk of being exposed or exposed to others in coronavirus.

They added that Chinese-Calgary children should not be excluded from events in their communities for fear of illness.

There are four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada, and more than 12,000 worldwide. Of the Canadian cases, three are in Ontario and one is in British Columbia.

Coronavirus is most likely among those who have recently traveled to Wuhan or have been in close contact with someone who has traveled to the Chinese city. Its symptoms include a rash nose, fever, sore throat and cough.

Albertans who have specific concerns about coronavirus exposure can call Alberta Health Link at 811.

– With files by Lisa Johnson

