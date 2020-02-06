advertisement

PART – A Chinese city with only eight confirmed cases of a new coronavirus has been accused of tapping a shipment of surgical masks destined for a municipality of 400 cases, sparking outrage on social media.

Hospitals, cities and cities across China are struggling to supply equipment, especially protective masks, as the number of cases of coronavirus, which surfaced in the central city of Wuhan in December, approaches 30,000.

Nearly 600 people have died.

The Dali city government, in the southwestern province of Yunnan, was accused this week of making an “emergency request” of a mask shipment tied to the hard-hit municipality of Chongqing, state media reported.

Chongqing told Dali to return them, but the Dali government on Wednesday said it had already distributed 598 boxes of masks and thus could not get them.

Dali drew widespread outrage on Chinese social media, with many users accusing the city of stealing.

The Dali government blamed the two city officials. One of them, the director of the city’s health office, has stepped down from his post, state television reported on Thursday.

Other state media also reported that Qingdao in Shandong province gave instructions to its customs to carry a shipment of masks and other medical products en route to the northeastern city of Shenyang from South Korea.

Qingdao kept the masks in good stead because it believed Shenyang was carrying a special shipment of masks en route to Qingdao, state-controlled China News reported on Thursday, citing internal documents.

But the two cities have since resolved their dispute, with the two deliveries on their way to their respective cities, China Business News said.

Medical resources are widespread in China as the incidence of infection and the death toll increases.

Even hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, are facing low supplies. The city, which has more than 10,000 confirmed cases of infection, has called for public support for protective supplies such as masks and suits.

The central government said on Saturday that Prime Minister Li Keqiang had asked the European Union to help China obtain urgent medical supplies. (Reporting by Sophie Yu and Ryan Woo Editing by Robert Birsel and Gareth Jones)

