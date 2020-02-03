advertisement

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla., After collecting his Kansas City Chiefs from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

Mahomes threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, overtaking a pair of interceptions in the first 18 minutes of the second half that left the Chiefs down 20-10. His 1-yard throw to Travis Kelce with 6:13 to play brought the Chiefs within three, and his 5-yard pass to Damien Williams put Kansas City ahead for good with 2:44 left.

“We’ve never lost faith, I think it’s the biggest thing,” Mahomes said later on Fox. “Everybody on this team, nobody had their heads down, and we trusted each other. That’s what we preached all year.”

The 24-year-old became the second youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, after only Ben Roethlisberger in Super Bowl XL. He is the third quarterback to win the Super Bowl MVP despite throwing multiple interceptions, joining Terry Bradshaw (three INTs in Super Bowl XIV) and Tom Brady (two in Super Bowl XLIX).

“Coach (Andy) Reid told me to both keep shooting,” Mahomes said of the wiretaps on the Fox broadcast. “Keep believing and keep on firing.

“.. I’m just glad our guys kept fighting and we found a way to get it to the bottom.”

According to Fox, Mahomes is the youngest player to ever win the MVP in the regular season (which he did in 2018) and the Super Bowl MVP.

He finished the game 26 of 42 for 286 yards, passing two hurdles, a runner and interceptions. His 1-yard run on an option was the game’s first touchdown, giving the Chiefs a 7-3 lead with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.

Mahomes was fired four times and struck eight times, but he withdrew from the pressure on several occasions. His 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill in the third and 15 with 7:13 left – the first of the fourth quarter touchdowns.

The Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to overcome double-digit deficits in three post-season games en route to the Super Bowl title.

The other contender for the MVP honors was Williams, who finished with 17 carries for 104 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown that removed the game with 1:12 to play. Williams also had four receptions for 29 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

