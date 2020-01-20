advertisement

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Tennessee Titans hoped to follow the same plan against the Kansas City Chiefs who led them to the playoff victories in Baltimore and New England, to get Derrick Henry back as far as possible.

It was a bad sign that her bloody star didn’t get a carry in the fourth quarter.

advertisement

The bosses minimized the impact Henry had on the AFC championship game on Sunday and kept it at just seven meters after half-time when Patrick Mahomes and Co. scored 28 consecutive points. The result was a win between 35 and 24 that brought Kansas City home to its first Super Bowl in 50 years and the Titans after an incredible postseason.

“I feel like our backs have been against the wall all season,” said Henry, who finished with 19 stretches for 69 yards and a touchdown. “We continued to fight and believe in each other. I think it speaks volumes about the team we have. We just missed out. “

In fact, the titans languish around 500 when they defeated the chiefs in week 10. They relied heavily on Henry and won nine of their next 12 games – and three in a row – to achieve their sixth AFL or AFC championship game and for the first time since 2002.

Their route as a wildcard team led them to New England and Baltimore, but they even managed to overcome these hurdles with ease. They turned away from Tom Brady in Foxborough and eliminated Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens.

At Arrowhead Stadium, however, they were no longer surprised.

They couldn’t finish their first trip to the Super Bowl in two decades.

“I felt like we got the start we wanted,” said Titan coach Mike Vrabel. “But I think if you play teams like this, or teams that are as good as the chiefs, as explosive as they are, we know they will run.”

Henry wore three times on an opening ride that gave Tennessee a field goal, then crowned her next ride by exerting direct pressure and rolling across the left side into the end zone. Henry added 29 yards on his third trip, a turbulent 75-yard march that took more than 9 minutes and kept Kansas City’s violent offense from the field.

By the time the great offensive lineman Dennis Kelly got a touchdown pass, the Titans had a 17: 7 lead and the harsh environment of the Arrowhead Stadium – which was so busy a week ago when Kansas City had 41 direct points Texans scored for the rally to Houston – was as quiet as a church on a Sunday afternoon.

Then the chiefs caught fire.

And then things went downhill for Tennessee.

Mahomes ended a quick goal drive with a touchdown pass on Tyreek Hill and started a run with 28 consecutive points to keep up with his streak in the division round. Then the Chiefs stuffed Henry twice on the following trip when the Titans seemed to be trying to come at half time and get the ball back at the 2 minute warning. And 11 seconds before the end, the star quarterback was on the sidelines for a 27-yard touchdown run that completely emptied the visitors.

“They played a bit of double coverage, they doubled everyone we covered, and it was just opening,” said Mahomes. “I just found a way to get to the end zone.”

Yes, the titans managed to force a barge out of halftime, but they couldn’t move the ball and had to throw it back immediately. All of the momentum went to the Chiefs, who took a 35-17 lead over the next two possessions in the fourth quarter, making Henry ineffective when the Titans tried to make a desperate comeback.

“He’s a fucking player. He’s strong,” said head coach Andy Reid. “I’m proud of our boys. They had the mission to take care of it. So that they can do that, my hat goes to them – he’s a damn player, tough, strong, fast, you can’t let him get a crack there because he’ll either run you over or run past you. “

Now the chiefs are preparing for a two-week Super Bowl party that has been going on for 50 years.

The titans remember a two-month dream.

“I will definitely shed a few tears,” said Henry, “just because I fell in love with teammates. I love to play football, I love to compete and I love my teammates. These guys helped me a lot, to get through. “

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement