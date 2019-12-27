advertisement

MEXICO CITY – Mexican authorities have arrested a municipal police chief for his alleged links to the killing of three women and six children of American descent from northern Mexico last month, local media and an official said Friday.

Alleged cartel attackers shot dead nine women and children from Mormon-born families in Sonora State on November 4, sparking outrage in Mexico and the United States.

Some Mexican media reported that law enforcement agents arrested Fidel Alejandro Villegas, the Janos city police chief who lies in the neighboring state of Chihuahua, on suspicion of involvement in the crime. Reports said he was allegedly linked to organized crime, but details of his alleged role were not clear.

advertisement

A federal official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Villegas’ arrest, which follows the arrest of other suspects earlier in the investigation.

Mexican officials believe women and children were killed after being caught in a dispute between local drug cartels fighting for control of the area.

Under pressure from the Trump administration, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called for US cooperation in the matter, inviting the FBI to assist in the investigation. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

advertisement