Sinn Féin and the SDLP have requested an explanation from the Northern Police Chief after sharing a photo of himself with automatic weapons gunmen outside the Crossmaglen police station in Co Armagh on Christmas Day.

Simon Byrne tweeted: “On Christmas morning it was great to meet the team that monitors Crossmaglen. @PSNINMDown I take my hat off to colleagues who oversee such a unique part of @PoliceServiceNI. Stay safe and thank you. “

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said the post was “offensive to the local community and absolutely unacceptable” and “only helped to further undermine public confidence in the PSNI in South Armagh”.

He called for “immediate responses” from Mr. Byrne, saying that the “heavily armed officers who pretend to be the chief constable reflect the militaristic style of policing that the southern Armagh community has suffered in recent years. This community distinguishes.” not from others. Any attempt to differentiate the type of policing has not been tolerated. ”

A statement from the Northern Ireland Police Service (PSNI) said: “The Chief Constable is happy to meet with any community or political representative who makes a positive contribution to local policing.”

SDLP Cllr Pete Byrne said he had sought an “urgent meeting” with the chief constable.

“While many families across South Armagh were waking up, opening gifts, and enjoying their Christmas morning, they were hurt and offended when they saw a PSNI chief of police’s Twitter post that featured officers with heavy weapons,” he said.

“This is not a badly rated tweet, the wording seems to be a deliberate attempt to differentiate Crossmaglen and South Armagh as one place.”

A lot of work had been done to build relationships with the communities in the region, and “language and images like this contradict the positive work that has been done”.

He also said he wanted to “emphasize the purpose of the militarized barracks in Crossmaglen and Newtownhamilton in 2019.”

Gardaí contrasted Mr. Byrne’s picture with his own officer, who watched while children visited Santa in his grotto. It said: “Something different than the neighbor’s Twitter feed for Christmas. We all do the same job and face different challenges.”

– Additional reporting PA

