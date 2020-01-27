advertisement

Venezuelan interim president Juan Guaido visited Canada today and sat down with Prime Minister Trudeau. He is touring internationally to gain support from other countries and get the upper hand on Nicolas Maduro, the current leader of the socialist party in Venezuela.

Guaido’s trip outside Venezuela has not been allowed by the country’s Supreme Court, which is in Maduro’s side. As one of the countries backing Guaido’s efforts to seize power, Prime Minister Trudeau and senior cabinet ministers will meet with him today.

In a statement, Trudeau said, “I commend Acting President Guaido for the courage and leadership he has shown in his efforts to restore democracy in Venezuela, and I offer Canada’s continued support.”

Guaido and Canada’s Foreign Minister received questions in Ottawa at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Over 50 countries accept Guaido as interim President, considering Maduro’s re-election illegal. Guaido is the head of congress for the South American nation.

Sanctions have been imposed against some of Maduro’s government officials from Canada who is one of five nations who believe Maduro should be dealt with by the International Criminal Court.

Maduro still holds most of the control throughout Venezuela, despite the support Guaido has received from other countries.

So far Guaido has been in Paris, London, Madrid and stopped at the Davos Economic Forum.

