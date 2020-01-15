advertisement

When Prince Harry started dating Meghan Markle, the future duchess was renting a house a few blocks from me, in Seaton Village, a sleepy little neighborhood in Toronto’s West End. One morning, on the way to the local Italian grocery store, I found the sidewalk blocked by large black sport utility vehicles. The prince was visiting. My instant reaction was boredom. “Why don’t they leave my sidewalks?”, I complained to an American friend. “Is that it?” Replied my friend. “Is this your reaction to a royal romance in your neighborhood?” This week, I imagine there are a large number of people wondering why one of the most prominent couples in the world would suffer a Queen’s barbecue and a press humiliation for moving to Canada. My reaction to these black S.U.V.s offers a clue: no one here really cares what he does. Literary critic Northrop Frye once called Toronto a good place to do business – a trait that must seem attractive enough to Meghan and Harry at the moment.

The British press, in its relation to the royal family, can be incredibly cruel. With Meghan, their manifest racism is blatant. But while racism is new, savagery is not. They prey on everyone, exploiting all the vulnerabilities they find. They called Fergie the “Duchess of Pork” because she was struggling with her weight. They called Kate Middleton “Waity Katie” because she dated Prince William for a few years before getting married. For the British, the royal family rests at the top of a class structure that freezes and defines each member of society. Members of the royal family are permanent, untouchable celebrities – and therefore we can degrade them as we wish, because they will always be so far above everyone.

The British press can be casually brutal in its treatment of royalty, but it obeys a set of key rules, which Meghan and Harry are about to abandon. The Royal Rota system, through which selected members of the press exchange regular access to the royal family in exchange for an agreement to respect their basic privacy, has been in place for generations. The cage works in both directions. It keeps royalty in a state of servitude – a columnist for the Sunday Times described the arrangement as “we pay, you ask” – but it also limits the voracity of the press.

advertisement

This is partly why it is inconceivable that Harry and Meghan will move to New York or Los Angeles, at least in the short term. Who would want to live like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, prisoners of celebrities surviving unrestrained surveillance, barely able to walk on the street? No couple could survive it. But Toronto? There is a reason the Rolling Stones always repeat their tours here: it’s big enough to have attractions in the city, but the locals will leave you in peace. Toronto is the perfect city to move to if you want to get less famous. It is not a particularly welcoming place for people who think they are special. There are celebrities from Toronto, but ninety-nine percent of them have become celebrities elsewhere.

The only way people would accept the nonsense of the horror of the royal exam is to believe in the vital importance of the monarchy. Who, at this stage, would be ready to sacrifice his luck for happiness for this old piece of painted cardboard? The British press calls it a #Megxit, but who really left who? Has England understood how much less attractive it has become as a country in recent years? He wanted the strangers to leave, remember? Who would like to bear it? Why?

Harry and Meghan already seem quite Canadian to me – a multicultural family with a strangely strong relationship with the English institutions they are trying to overcome, a love of violent sports and a deep desire to be alone. I could see them fitting in perfectly. (She’s already very good friends with a Mulroney.) It is almost imaginable that they could have a life here. I mean, nobody would notice if Meghan wore bluejeans for a tennis match.

It is conceivable – I am not saying it would happen, but it is conceivable – that Meghan could walk her dog in the park, as I saw her do. She looked so happy then, just before meeting Prince Charming. Her life was like an upside down Hallmark film: she had a good life that had perfect meaning, until she married the offspring of one of the oldest families in Europe. Is it any wonder that she comes to believe that her story can only have a happy ending if it goes back? There is a moral here of a kind unknown to Hallmark: it is infinitely better to be an actress who works in Toronto than a duchess at Buckingham Palace.

(TagsToTranslate) Meghan Markle (T) Prince Harry (T) Royals (T) Canada

advertisement