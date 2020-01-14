advertisement

WINNIPEG – A woman has remained on a charge that testified she was tortured, beaten and burned months before her home mistress’s body was found in a barrel behind their Winnipeg home.

Lawyer James Wood says a charge of being an accessory after the fact against Jessica Reid was settled in September.

He says his client was under pressure from facing significant abuse when she helped dispose of the body in 2016.

Perez Cleveland was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Jennifer Barrett.

His trial heard Cleveland shared a home with his adult daughter and five wives, described as “sister wives.”

After Barrett’s death, the court heard Cleveland directed Reid and another woman to get rid of her body.

Wood says Reid is now trying to piece together the parts of her life.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 14, 2020

