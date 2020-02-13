From a sporting point of view, it is almost impossible to compare the political systems of the United States and Australia. While the Australian election campaign feels like a marathon – a slow, steady increase in budgets, counter-budgets, debates, ads and spins – the US election race looks more like a decathlon. Events take place in short, sharp phases and make headlines for finite time blocks. Once the smoke is clear, experts and voters have just enough time to collect their thoughts before everything starts up again.

This year’s gold medal is a story of two clearly different cities. While Trump is almost certain to cross to the Republican nomination (and, if you believe the odds, to another term in the White House), the struggle for the Democratic Party’s nomination is darker than ever.

The last two weeks of American democracy have been a chaotic level for George R. R. Martin, even by the tumultuous standards set under the past four years of Trump rule. Iowa’s democratic gatherings had such bad reporting problems that the leader of the State Democratic Party was forced to fall out of favor, even a week later, we’re not sure who won. Then yesterday, when the New Hampshire election path stopped for a much more direct area code, the results were anything but. The expected winner Bernie Sanders prevailed, but not nearly as many as many had expected in his traditional progressive stronghold. When you sum up the combined strengths of more moderate candidates in Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, both of whom have risen sharply in the past few weeks, questions about its selectability and overall appeal are greater than ever.

Again we withdraw to collect our thoughts.

What’s next?

At this point it should be remembered that we are about 0.4 of an event in relation to the decathlon. The pole vault race is underway, but we’re still a long way from figuring out who broke the bar, especially in core states like Texas and Pennsylvania, where industry-friendly, minority-favorite candidates like Joe Biden could gather. And all without mentioning the money-powered steam engine, Mike Bloomberg, who is apparently keen to buy up every minute of American airtime that he may have in his search for a surprise choice.

In fact, the results from both Iowa and New Hampshire were so muddy that no one seems to remember why they are traditionally considered political weather flags at all. Now we mostly have to wait until March for concrete answers, the first of which will take place on March 3, AKA Super Tuesday, where 1,344 delegates will be awarded across 15 primaries. The March 10 elections a week later will be the next big battle, with another seven primaries and meetings, and by the end we will have a much more detailed picture of how each candidate is expected to fare.

Almost weekly primaries are scheduled to take place in the following weeks until early June.

Who stops at the end? Well, at the moment it is everyone’s guess.