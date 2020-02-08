advertisement

There are no more problems, there are only emergencies. There are no topics for discussion, only crises. With the advent of social media – with every shame and insult to a decent society that is broadcast in real time, photos of people suffering in hospital corridors or on the streets of our cities, evictions monitored by men in balaclavas – there are no statistics anymore only suffer people.

Emmet Kirwan spoke about State of Us: Election 2020 and suggested that the atmosphere be an amortization. Regarding the Fine Gael government, he said: “They will reap the hurricane because they have created a country that benefits only a small cadre of companies to hide their wealth and hide their wealth, and they have done so Costs of young people. “

Irish voters have an unscrupulous, punitive series – ask Fianna Fáil or the Greens in 2011, Labor in 2016, or the progressive Democrats (oh, you can’t, they’re all gone). But one pattern that has always been true in the past is that when Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil surrendered, the other was able to get hold of a number of seats that would seem incredibly huge in today’s climate.

It wasn’t until 2011 that the pendulum swung towards Fine Gael, which came to power with 76 seats. Our parties can no longer aspire to 76 seats – not even enough for the majority. Those days are over. The wounds of the recession and austerity measures went too deep. The alternatives no longer scare people, especially young voters who are more concerned with the here and now, where they cannot afford to leave their children’s room.

The kind of people whose interests are no longer tied to what Sinn Féin used to be, but what they represented in 2020. In the past, the voters were not there. This time, the candidates don’t seem to be there. Alexa, play Alanis Morrissette.

It is no surprise that chaos has penetrated the public psyche in a similar way. Take a look at how society sees our leaders.

