advertisement

Vicki Chouris takes charge of the 17-day event, which attracts 400,000 visitors.

After 35 years at the South Florida Fair, this is the first year that Vicki Chouris has been President and CEO. She joined the fair in 1985 as Assistant to the CEO.

In July, she took the lead from her position as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer after former CEO Rick Vymlatil retired. She is the first woman in the 108-year history of the fair to act as CEO.

advertisement

The fair opened on January 16 with the annual Ride-a-Thon. It runs until February 2nd at the South Florida Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is “Play Ball, Play Fair!” in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution and the Florida Humanities Council. The celebration of sport includes interactive and educational exhibits in the Expo Center.

Chouris calls the fair “Palm Beach County’s biggest party”, and the challenge is to “keep all the balls in the air”.

“There are so many aspects to hosting an annual 17-day event with over 400,000 visitors. It is also an everyday learning experience to operate an facility that hosts events for our community throughout the year,” said Chouris.

This year the fair is entering into a partnership with KultureCity for the first time to make the fair sensory inclusive. People with autism, dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder and other similar conditions sometimes suffer from sensory sensitivities or challenges. One of the main obstacles for these people is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise.

Features include noise canceling headphones, fidgeting tools, verbal clue cards and weighted lap pads. Two rooms were set up as quiet rooms, one in the Bink Glisson Museum in Yesteryear Village and the other in the Artist Alley in Building 2 in the covered hall.

“It is heartwarming to know that we are able to meet the needs of families who have a sensory challenge and may not have been present before,” said Chouris. “We are delighted to be able to spend the extra mile for all-inclusive services.”

The fair is always reinvented and there are some new events and activities this year. It includes new shows like “Carnivale” by Cirque Dreams and “Team Big Air”, an acrobatic basketball show.

“Parking on the premises is our biggest challenge. People want to go to the fair at the weekend and parking is very limited. We are implementing a shuttle bus transport system for the first time this year,” said Chouris.

Here are some of Chouris’ best weekend tips for trade fair visitors:

– Take advantage of Park & ​​Ride, a free shuttle from the mall in Wellington Green. The designated parking lot is between Dillards and Macys. It is only available on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. All pre-fair activities, including ticket purchase and security control, take place before boarding the bus. Every driver with paid entry will receive a $ 5 meal voucher, which is valid at every meal stand at the show.

– Defeat the crowd by arriving early. The fair opens at 10 a.m. and the journeys at 11 a.m.

Weekday tips:

– Visit the fair on Tuesdays when admission is $ 2 and most trips cost $ 2. Each seller has a grocery or beverage item that also only costs $ 2.

– The Bike Night on Wednesday offers more than 200 motorcycles in a parade that starts at 6:30 p.m. Motorcyclists and a passenger each pay $ 5 for entry.

Chouris also recommends visiting the agricultural area, where people can watch farm animals up close and enjoy a daily horse show.

– Take advantage of the free shows, such as the Leaping Lotus Chinese Acrobats, and of course don’t forget the Midway operated by Wade Shows.

Name: Victoria “Vicki” A. Chouris

Job title: President and CEO, South Florida Fair

Hometown and where you live now: Massillon, Ohio. I live in Palm Beach County without any legal personality.

Family: husband Toby Notman

Education: MBA from Palm Beach Atlantic University

What do you like most about your job? The commitment of our employees, our board members and our volunteers. All involved give their heart and soul to this organization.

>> The many layers behind the history of a Royal Palm Beach woman’s specialty cakes, which are exhibited at the fair

About your nonprofit organization: We have just over 50 full-time employees and host more than 100 events a year. We were founded in 1912 by community members who had an exceptional vision for the residents and businesses of Palm Beach County. We also have a lively history park on the Yesteryear Village Exhibition Center, which is now open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays all year round.

First paid job and what you learned from it: I worked for my father in his neighborhood pharmacy in Ohio and learned that even your father can fire you if you are not reliable!

First breakthrough in the industry: My first major breakthrough in the exhibition industry was when I was asked to join the Florida Federation of Fairs Board in early 2000. I moved through civil service positions and was chairman in 2007. In 2011 I was inducted into the Florida Fairs Hall of Fame. I am now a board member of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. This is a great honor because there are 1,800 members.

How has the fair changed in recent years? We continue to grow. The biggest change is the addition of new events and activities for the trade fair visitor. We have some great ticket promotions that help keep it affordable for families. An admission ticket to the fair only costs $ 10. That is a great deal and has been the same price for many, many years.

The best business or guide book you’ve read: Although it’s not a guide book, many years ago when I read “It’s Always Something” by Gilda Radner, I got great insight into the way I do can communicate with people when life is difficult.

The best advice for companies you received: I only graduated from university when I was 40. Our then CEO Buck Christian encouraged me to achieve this goal.

What you tell young people about your nonprofit organization: We are nonprofit and although we have no specific reason, we touch many, many lives in ways that we will never experience. Our job is to put a smile on people’s faces who often don’t have much to smile about.

What do you see for Palm Beach County? Palm Beach County is the best way to experience Florida! We have great leaders in our county commission and I think we’re on the right track. I think Palm Beach County will continue to be a place where people want to work, live and play.

Power Lunch Spot: My desk. During lunch break, I do more at my desk than most other times of the day.

Where would we find you when you are away from the office? Either play golf or vacation with my husband. We have visited every state in the United States.

Favorite smartphone app: Southfloridafair, of course!

What is the most important feature you are looking for when hiring? The willingness to do what it takes to get the job done. Integrity and passion are, of course, right.

advertisement